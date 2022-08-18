Watch: Dee Wiggins, Braden Smith Talk Louisville's Fall Camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As the Louisville football program goes through fall camp to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season, the Cardinals are operating with a slightly different wide receiver room than they had last year.

Louisville lost three of their four most productive receivers from last year, so the program was forced to dip into the transfer portal to bolster the position. They ended up landing Dee Wiggins from Miami and Tyler Hudson from Central Arkansas, and both have had good transitions in fall camp.

"Fall camp is going great, man," Miami transfer Dee Wiggins said. "We have some great guys on the opposite side on defense. It was very competitive man coming out of spring."

That being said, they do return a couple veterans at wideout, including Braden Smith, who was forced to miss most of the 2021 season due to an early-season knee injury. So far, the mixing of returners and veterans has gone smoothly for the Cardinals.

"It's just been good to see those guys compete every day, whether it's in the meeting room and weight room on the field," Smith said. "Those guys got a very bright future."

Following Thursday's practice, Wiggins and Smith took time to meet with the media. They discussed the transition to Louisville for the newcomers, Wiggins and his mental reset, Smith and his rehab, and more.

Below is the video from their press conference:

(Photo of Braden Smith: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

