Skip to main content

Louisville Lands '23 WR William Fowles

The wide receiver from South Florida is the 13th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has already landed several high-caliber offensive skill position prospects to their 2023 recruiting class, and they have landed another offensive weapon of the future.

Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School wide receiver William Fowles announced late Tuesday night that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Miami and others.

This is a recruitment where Louisville made up a ton of late ground. While they had offered him all the way back in January of 2021 and he did make a visit earlier this year, when he named a top six back in early June, the Cardinals were not among them. Thanks in large part to the recruiting efforts of offensive coordinator Lance Taylor and recruiting coordinator John Herron, Louisville was able to pull off a recruiting heist.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wideout ranks as high as the No. 26 wide receiver in the class, the No. 28 player in the talent-rush state of Florida, and the No. 164 prospect in the nation according to Rivals.

As you can imagine, Fowles had an extremely productive junior year at Dade Christian. On just 47 total receptions, he logged 1,100 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 23.4 yards per catch.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Clark is the 13th commitment in Louisville's star-studded 2023 recruiting class - one that is a consensus top-20 class. He's the third wide receiver to commit to the Cardinals in this cycle, joining DeAndre Moore Jr. and Jahlil McClain. Running back Rueben Owens II, quarterback Pierce Clarkson and tight end Jamari Johnson are also offensive skill position players in the fold.

(Photo of William Fowles via All Aggies)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_15276401_168388606_lowres
Football

Jets OT Mekhi Becton 'Likely' Out for 2022 NFL Season

By Matthew McGavic10 hours ago
rawImage
Football

Louisville Commit Rueben Owens II Named to Preseason SI99

By Matthew McGavic11 hours ago
Yasir
Football

Competition Heating Up at 'DOG' OLB Position for Louisville

By Matthew McGavic12 hours ago
EFE9167F-4E3C-41A2-8D53-8B15B2552A5A
Football

Listen: Greg Gasparato, Marvin Dallas Talk Louisville's Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic15 hours ago
7A261C39-00F7-4E10-95B6-1845B97DE95A
Football

‘23 DB Shawn Russ Jr. Includes Louisville in Trimmed Top Schools List

By Matthew McGavicAug 8, 2022 10:04 PM EDT
7911E018-8460-46BF-BC7B-E982692C2E9B
Football

From The Pink Seats: Preseason Preview Week 1 w/Keith Wynne

By Matthew McGavicAug 8, 2022 9:12 AM EDT
B6D5D099-B4FB-4EA7-805F-49B8DA60E91F
Football

ACC Coaches Talk Anonymously About Louisville for 2022

By Matthew McGavicAug 7, 2022 9:44 AM EDT
USATSI_17792988_168388606_lowres
Football

Transfer RB Tiyon Evans Having a 'Pretty Good Transition' to Louisville

By Matthew McGavicAug 6, 2022 8:11 AM EDT