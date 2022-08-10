Louisville Lands '23 WR William Fowles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has already landed several high-caliber offensive skill position prospects to their 2023 recruiting class, and they have landed another offensive weapon of the future.

Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School wide receiver William Fowles announced late Tuesday night that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Miami and others.

This is a recruitment where Louisville made up a ton of late ground. While they had offered him all the way back in January of 2021 and he did make a visit earlier this year, when he named a top six back in early June, the Cardinals were not among them. Thanks in large part to the recruiting efforts of offensive coordinator Lance Taylor and recruiting coordinator John Herron, Louisville was able to pull off a recruiting heist.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wideout ranks as high as the No. 26 wide receiver in the class, the No. 28 player in the talent-rush state of Florida, and the No. 164 prospect in the nation according to Rivals.

As you can imagine, Fowles had an extremely productive junior year at Dade Christian. On just 47 total receptions, he logged 1,100 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 23.4 yards per catch.

Clark is the 13th commitment in Louisville's star-studded 2023 recruiting class - one that is a consensus top-20 class. He's the third wide receiver to commit to the Cardinals in this cycle, joining DeAndre Moore Jr. and Jahlil McClain. Running back Rueben Owens II, quarterback Pierce Clarkson and tight end Jamari Johnson are also offensive skill position players in the fold.

(Photo of William Fowles via All Aggies)

