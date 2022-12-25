Local ‘23 DL William ‘Woo’ Spencer Includes Louisville in Top Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even on Christmas Day, recruiting doesn’t stop for the Louisville football program.

Class of 2023 defensive lineman William “Woo” Spencer, who plays just across the river from Louisville at New Albany (Ind.) Senior, announced his list of top four schools on Wednesday with the Cardinals still in the running. Kentucky, Michigan State and Mississippi State also made the cut.

Spencer was originally offered a scholarship by UofL back in March of 2021 by former head coach Scott Satterfield and his staff. That interest from Louisville carried over after their hiring of Jeff Brohm to be their next head coach earlier this month, especially following Brohm’s decision to retain defensive line coach Mark Ivey on his staff.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman ranks as the No. 7 prospect in the state of Indiana, the No. 56 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 493 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

A Louisville native, Spencer spent the first three years of his high school career just down the street from UofL at Louisville (Ky.) Male, and also plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage as an offensive lineman. In seven games tracked by MaxPreps as a senior at New Albany Senior, he logged 27 tackles (six solo).

The Cardinals sport a 13-man 2023 recruiting class, one that ranks as high as the No. 31 class in the nation according to On3. Louisville signed 12 of them during the early signing period, with Inglewood (Calif.) tight end Jamari Johnson being the lone holdout.

(Photo of William Spencer: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter