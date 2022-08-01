Louisville LB Yasir Abdullah Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

Abdullah is one of 90 players named to the watch list, including 16 from the ACC. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 242-pound edge rusher had the most productive season from a Louisville pass rusher in in nearly a decade, and is one of the top returning sack artists in the ACC. He tallied 10.0 sacks, the most by a Cardinal defender since Devonte Fields had 10.5 in 2015, while also logging 17.5 tackles for loss, which was good for seventh-most in a single season in Louisville history.

His sack total placed 19th nationally while his tackle for loss total was 12th. Adding in his career-high 61 total tackles and three pass deflections, he was voted as a Second-Team All-ACC selection.

The Miramar, Fla. native heads into his senior season with 28.5 career tackles for loss and 14.0 career sacks. He needs just 3.5 tackles for loss to tie Lorenzo Mauldin, Donovan Arp and Otis Wilson for ninth all-time in Louisville history; and 6.5 sacks to tie Lorenzo Maudlin and Ted Washington for ninth all-time.

Louisville finished last season with a mark of 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the ACC, including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Yasir Abdullah: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

