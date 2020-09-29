Class of 2021 OT Zen Michalski decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Class of 2021 offensive tackle Zenuae "Zen" Michalski has decommitted from the Louisville football program, he announced on social media.

"Before I say anything I would like to thank my coaches at the University of Louisville for absolutely everything they have done for me, building me as a man and a player over these last few months and extending me an offer to play for my home town," Michalski said in a tweet.

"I would also like to thank all of the Louisville fans that have supported me in everything for the past few months and hope everyone understands and respects my decision. With that being said after long thought and consideration with my family I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville and reopen my recruitment."

The 6-foot-6, 288-pound prospect from Floyds Knobs (IN) was one of Louisville's first commitments in the '21 class, giving his pledge to the Cardinals this past April.

Michalski did not have a heavy national presence recruiting-wise at the time of his commitment, but slowly began to generate noise over the summer with other programs. He is now up to 24 offers, including ones from Ohio State, Ole Miss & Florida State in the month of September alone.

Louisville still has 21 commits in the class, but just two of them are on the offensive line. This consists of SI All-American watch list candidates Aaron Gunn & Michael Gonzalez, both of whom are offensive guards.

(Photo of Zen Michalski: Matt McGavic/Sports Illustrated)

