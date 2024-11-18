Louisville RB Isaac Brown Questionable vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might be without one of their top offensive weapons when they take on Pitt this weekend.
Head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday that while he was "hopeful" that star true freshman running back Isaac Brown could suit up this weekend against Pitt after suffering a shoulder injury this past weekend at Stanford, he couldn't say with certainly that Brown would be able to.
"We'll see how he progresses this week with his shoulder," Brohm said. "We're hopeful he can play, but I don't know yet."
Brown suffered his shoulder injury in the first quarter of Louisville's 38-35 loss at Stanford this past weekend. During halftime, Brohm told the television broadcast that he was "not for sure when or if he'll be back," and that they would "just roll with the elements." Brown eventually went back to the locker room in the second half wearing a sling on his right arm.
Duke Watson, a fellow true freshman, took the lead running back role against Stanford in the wake of Brown's injury. He finished with 11 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns. He became the first true freshman in Louisville history to rush for 100-plus yards and three touchdowns in a single game.
Brown has burst onto the scene, and is putting together a 2024 season worthy of Freshman All-American honors. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back has 803 yards and seven touchdowns on 108 rushes, along with 26 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. His 7.4 yards per carry not only leads the ACC, but is No. 1 in the Power Four among running backs with 100 or more carries.
At the time of Brown's commitment to Louisville in August of 2022, he ranked as high as the No. 8 running back in the class and the No. 120 prospect in the nation, according to ESPN. He finished as the No. 524 prospect in the Class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite.
Brown had a prolific senior season for Homestead (Fla.) HS. In just eight games tracked by MaxPreps, he ran for 1,084 yards with a 10.4 yards per carry average, while also catching 16 passes for 260 yards. As a junior in 2023, he rushed 650 yards and 10 touchdowns while logging 450 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
