Louisville Basketball 2026-2027: A Return to the Traditional Standard

Year Three of the Pat Kelsey era comes with an expectation of the traditional standard of Louisville Basketball: make a run in March. The 2026-2027 roster is loaded with top priced talent from the portal and comes in ranked No. 11 in the preseason.

There is no hiding that Kelsey walked into a program that was in turmoil and steadied the ship back to normalcy. He has won 51 games in his first two seasons at the helm, while the program won 38 games in the four-seasons leading up to his arrival.

The “ReviVille” season of year one was a feel good, win stacking season where Louisville advanced to their first ACC championship game appearance in program history and NCAA tournament berth since 2019. Louisville fell short against Creighton in the first round, but Kelsey was named ACC Coach of the Year for his 18-2 record in conference (27-8 overall).

Built for the journey. Forged in The Ville.#GoCards pic.twitter.com/PzzcXRrIss — Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) November 2, 2026

Last season, Kelsey’s crew won the first tournament game for Louisville since 2017, with a triumph over South Florida in Buffalo. The Cards fell to Michigan State in the second round in what was an ultimately disappointing campaign marred by injuries and uncertainty. Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell were drafted in the NBA draft and are on opening day rosters.

Wholesale changes were made to the staff after the 2025-2026 campaign. Three assistant coaches departed for other opportunities: Peyton Siva (St. John’s), Brian Kloman (Auburn) and Thomas Carr (Indiana).

John Andrzejek left his post as the head coach of Campbell University after one season to take the top assistant position. Andrzejek was the “defensive coordinator” at Florida two seasons ago when the Gators won it all. The Cards also brought in Sean Dixon from Clemson and a longtime advisor of Coach Kelsey’s in Tim Austing; a prolific high school coach in Ohio.

An extra emphasis was put on finding rim protectors on the defensive end. Louisville signed the top target in the transfer portal in Big XII Defensive Player of the Year, Flory Bidunga. Bidunga averaged 13.3 points per game, 9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for a Jayhawks team that lost on a buzzer beater in the second round to Rick Pitino’s St John’s. In exhibition play he asserted himself as someone who will attack the rim with confidence and finish with authority.

Louisville’s Flory Bidunga slams the ball home against Mercyhurst’s Cameron Johnson in the last exhibition game before the season starts. Oct. 28, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the more intriguing pieces alongside him in the front court is a reclassified 7’2” & top ranked center from the 2027 recruiting class, Obinna Ekezie Jr. The big man dazzled in the exhibition games, going for 16 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in an 89-83 win over the Jayhawks. His ability to step out and shoot the three ball in that game was eye opening (4-for-6).

Kansas Jayhawks center Christian Reeves (32) dunks the ball against Louisville Cardinals center Obinna Ekezie Jr. (15) during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alvaro Folgueiras is a versatile forward who scored 44 points in the first three rounds of the tournament and led Iowa to the Elite Eight. He has great court awareness and can distribute the ball as well as knock down the perimeter shot. 7’5” USC transfer Gabe Dynes was injured last week and will miss the first four months of the season.

In the backcourt, Louisville is going to lean heavily on Oregon transfer and top guard out of the portal, Jackson Shelstad. Shelstad hurt his hand with the Ducks and missed time last season but also shined in the Kansas exhibition, going for 23 points while pulling in four rebounds and three steals. A generous 6’1” in the media guide, Shelstad is shifty and can drive to the hoop as well as spot up from distance. He was a career 35% three-point shooter, making 2.8 per game a season ago.

Louisville Cardinals guard Jackson Shelstad (3) dribbles against Kansas Jayhawks guard Dennis Parker Jr. (11) during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thanks to a nationwide lawsuit, Class of 2022 high school prospects have petitioned for a fifth year of eligibility this season. Louisville was able to land former UNC starter Seth Trimble. A four-year contributor for the Tar Heels, Trimble played for the Wizards in the summer league before pursuing his fifth-year status. Trimble went for 30 points and four assists in a Tar Heel win over Louisville in Chapel Hill in February. Trimble will be the vocal leader and is one of the more impressive athletes on the team, recording a 41.5-inch vertical jump at the combine.

LJ Wells is also a fifth-year player that gained eligibility thanks to the suit in his name, Wells vs NCAA. Wells averaged 15 points per game for Northern Kentucky last season and made the all-tournament team for the Horizon League.

Adrian Wooley is the only remaining scholarship player from last season and can play guard or forward. Last season for the Cards he averaged 8.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Louisville had 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting in the second-round loss to Michigan State. He also hit a game-winner at Miami in February to propel a Louisville team that was reeling down the stretch.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dunks the ball against Michigan State Spartans forward Cam Ward (3) during the first half of the second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Karter Knox and De’Shayne Montgomery are the other forwards that will compete for significant minutes. They are both high-flying prospects. Knox averaged eight points per game, including a season high 20 in a win over Texas Tech for the Arkansas Razorbacks last season. Montgomery averaged 13.4 points and 4 rebounds for the Dayton Flyers last season. Wooley started the first two exhibitions, while Montgomery went for double figures in both games.

Louisville guard Karter Knox (1) at team practice on July 23, 2026 before a two-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas. Knox previously played at Arkansas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Montgomery is dealing with a foot injury and expected to miss the first four to six weeks.

Boyuan Zhang is a 6’9” freshman wing from China who is going to have to get more comfortable on the defensive end to see consistent playing time but can fill it up as a lefty shooter from deep. Isaac Ellis is the other freshman, who comes from the Overtime Elite circuit and averaged 29 points per game. He is an intriguing prospect with his ability to fill it up, but it will be interesting to see how his game translates to this level. Ellis was first off the bench in the lone game in the Bahamas this summer and had five points in the exhibition against Mercyhurst.

Hometown fan favorite (St. Xavier High School) Will Hanke is the other holdover from a season ago. As a walk-on his impact will be felt more off the court as he has been instrumental in getting all the newcomers familiarized with the city and the program.

This season’s schedule is a gauntlet with guaranteed non-conference matchups against Memphis, Texas Tech, Kentucky, Texas and Michigan. Louisville will play at least two more games against top competition in the Players Era Festival 16 Tournament during Thanksgiving Week in Las Vegas.

The Cards will play SMU and North Carolina twice in the conference slate without facing Notre Dame. Louisville needs to win a few of the early games against marquee opponents to get the fanbase reconditioned on consistently putting significant crowds in the KFC Yum! Center.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville has not had a duo like Bidunga and Ekezie protecting the rim in a long time and Cards fans are going to fall in love when they are on the court at the same time. Shelstad and Trimble have the experience, talent and defensive prowess to hound offenses for 40 minutes and create havoc. Wooley, Montgomery and Knox are rim-rattlers that can channel their inner “Doctors of Dunk.”

With the emphasis on defense this offseason, Kelsey has made it clear he does not want to sacrifice the shooting identity of previous seasons. The athletic department, NIL collective and Kelsey have pushed the chips all in on this roster, it is time to restore Louisville Basketball to national relevance in the postseason. The Road to Detroit starts tonight!