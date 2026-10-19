Louisville vs Stanford Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced

The ACC announced kickoff times and TV designations for Week 9 of the college football season, including Louisville’s Halloween game against Stanford. The battle of the Cardinals vs the Cardinal will kickoff at 3:15 pm and be televised by the ACC Network. It will be a second straight contest on the ACC Network and an avoidance of the dreaded noon kickoff.

The Cards are currently in the midst of a much needed “Bye Week”. Louisville has had nagging injuries in the front half of the season for key players such as running back Keyjuan Brown, defensive back Koen Entringer, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and several offensive linemen. This week will be used for treatment and to regain strength for the final five games of 2026.

Louisville is on a two-game winning streak after starting the season 2-3. The Cards took care of Florida State two weeks ago 44-20, after trailing 14-0. This past weekend they faced a quick 10-0 deficit, before pulling away 34-26 in a win over Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Kienholz has been a warrior, playing through an ankle injury he sustained in the Wake Forest game. The junior has four rushing touchdowns in the last two games, including a school record 82-yard touchdown run by a quarterback against Syracuse.

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown in front of Syracuse Orange defensive back Nazir Ward (7) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville offensive coordinator Brian Brohm has taken over the play calling during the two-game win streak and the Cards offense has responded, putting up 537 yards and 44 points against Florida State and 425 yards and 34 points against Syracuse.

Stanford can’t seem to find any momentum this season. The Cardinal are 3-4 thus far with wins over Hawaii, Georgia Tech and Elon. Their losses have been ugly and highlighted a stagnant offense. Miami 45 Stanford 6. Duke 35 Stanford 7. Wake Forest 57 Stanford 3. Notre Dame 58 Stanford 7.

The Cardinal will host NC State Friday night at 10:30 before their trip to Louisville.

Stanford joined the ACC in 2024 and the teams met up for the first time ever on the gridiron that November. In a season where Louisville went 9-4, including a Sun Bowl win over Washington, they tripped up in Palo Alto against a Cardinal team that ended the season 3-9. Louisville led 35-21 with under seven minutes left, but Stanford outscored the Cards 17-0 the remainder of the way, snapping a six-game losing streak as a 21-point underdog.

Nov 16, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) is tackled during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The last time the Cards played a game on Halloween was 2020, when Virginia Tech beat The Ville 42-35 during the Covid season. Louisville was without six defensive lineman in that game due to Covid protocols.