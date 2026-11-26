On a day where Louisville fans are giving thanks and breaking bread around the world, all eyes will turn to Sin City tonight as Louisville and St. John’s meet in the semifinals in their bracket of the Players Era 16 Tournament. Tonight, the past meets the present with implications for the future on the line.

Pat Kelsey notched the biggest win of his coaching career Tuesday night as the No. 25 Cards squeaked out a battle against the No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders, 72-64. Karter Knox and Seth Trimble led The Ville with 24 points each. They went a combined 16-for-26 from the field and 7-for-11 from three. The Cards also shot 21-23 from the free throw line and outrebounded Tech 41-28.

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Louisville guard Karter Knox (1) dunks the ball against -Texas Tech during an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 13 Red Storm took care of Oregon 90-79 in the first round at Michelob Ultra Arena in the Mandalay Bay resort. Ian Jackson led the scoring attack for the Johnnies with 21; Quinn Ellis contributed eight rebounds and eight assists.

St John’s is holding on as 1.5-point favorite and the game is set to be televised by ESPN2 @ 9 pm est. The Johnnies are 6-0 and the Cards are 4-1.

The bigger storyline than the game on the court is the fact that this will be Louisville’s first matchup against former head coach Rick Pitino. Pitino coached The Ville for 16 seasons and compiled an on-court record of 416-143, making three trips to the Final Four and cutting the nets in 2013 for the program’s third national title.

Jan 7, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino talks with guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and others in the second half of their game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion. The Cardinals won 65-50. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitino was abruptly fired alongside long-time athletic director Tom Jurich in September of 2017 during the FBI investigation into the Adidas “pay for play” scandal.

As a 32-year-old die-hard Louisville fan, most of my memories and friend’s memories surrounding Louisville Basketball were compliments of “The Godfather”. Growing up we were taught about legends like Wes Unseld, Darrell Griffith, Pervis Ellison and Denny Crum. The Doctors of Dunk, rolled up programs, Missouri Valley and Metro Conferences and the golden era of 1980-1986 with four Final Fours and two NCAA Championships were legacies passed down, Pitino gave us our own memories.

When it was time for Crum to hang it up, Pitino was the perfect answer for a program that wanted to see immediate results. In his second season, the Cards ascended to No. 2 in the country as a member of Conference USA. Louisville experienced another “Golden Era” from 2005-2015 with six Elite Eights, the three final fours and the championship to go with six conference tournament championships.

Coach Pitino’s Red Storm bench now touts Louisville legend Peyton Siva, who was an assistant for Kelsey and the Cards the previous two seasons. Assistant Steve Massielo was an assistant for Pitino from 2005-2011.

Kenny Klein was the Sports Information Director for Louisville for decades before assisting Pitino in Queens the last two seasons. The beloved Klein suddenly and tragically passed away over the summer, and both programs are honoring his legacy this season. His impact and fingerprint will forever be on the Louisville program that he took so much pride in. Louisville will hang a banner in dedication to Klein this January against Stanford and Coach Pitino plans to make his first trip to the KFC Yum! Center since his firing for the ceremony.

Former Louisville Sports Information Director Kenny Klein gave a thumbs-up to the crowd with his wife by his side as the Louisville Cardinals 2013 National Championship squad was honoroed during halftime of Louisville's game against Clemson at the KFC Yum Center on Saturday evening. Feb. 18, 2023 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kelsey has exhaustingly heard the comparisons and love for the former head coach of the Cards. If the Cards pull off the win tonight it will go a long way for a squad that touts one of the most expensive rosters in the sport.

St Johns is one of the most athletic teams in the country, and the press could cause some problems for the Cardinal guards. However, Louisville has a massive advantage down low with Flory Bidunga.

A CHANCE TO COACH AGAINST THE LEGENDS. 👀🏀



Pat Kelsey reflects on what it means to coach against some of the game's legendary coaches, including Rick Pitino in tomorrow's matchup against St Johns! 🔴#FloydStreetMedia #LouisvilleBasketball pic.twitter.com/p3f4nuj2Do — Floyd Street Media (@FloydStMedia) November 25, 2026

The Ville is 11-4 all-time against the Johnnies and 8-0 against teams coached by former Louisville head coaches. The most significant of which was a 6-0 record vs Howard Stacey and the Drake Bulldogs between 1972-1974. Stacey coached the final 20 games of the 1970-71 season for the Cards.

Prediction:

The atmosphere will cause a frantic poor shooting start. Louisville dominates on the boards and creates tons of second chance opportunities for Bidunga, who records a double double. Shelstad and Trimble will combine for 7+ three pointers, and the Cards squeak past Pitino 71-68.