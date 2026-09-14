Louisville vs Wake Forest Kickoff Time Announced
The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced kickoff times for Week 4 (9/25-9/26) of the college football season. Louisville’s matchup with Wake Forest on 9/26 will be a NOON kickoff. TV designation will be assigned Sunday, 9/20. Network options for the matchup are ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC.
Wake Forest is currently 2-0 on the young 2026 season. They beat Akron in their opener 38-16, with Louisville transfer receiver Antonio Meeks finding the end zone a 72-yard reception. In game two they traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana and turned back the Purdue Boilermakers 38-36 in double overtime.
This will be Louisville’s first noon game of the season as the home game coincides with the Bourbon and Beyond music festival occurring at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center.
The Cardinals and the Demon Deacons have battled it out on the gridiron 10 times, with the Cards owning a 7-3 series advantage. The last matchup was in October of 2022 when Louisville beat the No. 10 Demon Deacons at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, 48-21.
In that contest, Louisville forced eight Wake Forest turnovers and scored on two interception returns in a third quarter that saw the Cards outscore the Deacs 35-0. Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was 15 -23 through the air for 164 yards, while rushing for 38 yards on nine carries, scoring two touchdowns.
The over has hit in the last seven meetings between the two teams, with an average of 78 points per game being scored in those contests. In 2019, the Cards went down to Winston Salem and beat No. 19 Wake Forest 62-59. Wake Forest had 668 yards of total offense in that contest, while The Ville had 520.
The first matchup between the two schools was the 2007 FedEx Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, FL. Both teams came into that game 11-1, with Louisville winning the Big East and Wake Forest winning the ACC. Current Louisville offensive coordinator Brian Brohm was the quarterback for the Cards that night and brought home MVP honors. Brohm was 24-34 for 311 yards passing.
This will be the first matchup between a Jeff Brohm led Louisville team against the Demon Deacons. Brohm is currently 16-8 in ACC matchups as the Louisville coach.
The No. 23 Cards will play host to No. 16 SMU this Saturday at 3:30 on ESPN2. Wake Forest will host No. 5 Miami on Friday night at 7:30 on ESPN.
The rest of the ACC schedule for Week 4:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Creighton is a well-known sports media personality, and die-hard University of Louisville Cardinals fan. He also serves as the producer for The Deener Show (weekdays 7-10 AM) on ESPN 680/105.7 FM and 93.9 The Ville, where he helps deliver sharp sports talk, fan reactions, and daily Cardinals coverage alongside Drew Deener & Mark Blankenbaker. Creighton is known for his humor and strong opinions on all things UofL.Follow CreightonHarley