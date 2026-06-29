Man Doing Play-By-Play of His Wife Shopping in HomeGoods Is a Must-Watch Video
1.With all due respect to anything that happened in the sports world this weekend, nothing was nearly as entertaining as the video I’m about to present to you.
I’m going to set it up for you before revealing a little twist.
This clip features a husband doing play-by-play while his wife shops in HomeGoods. The video hits just perfect not only because the play-by-play is outstanding, but also because pretty much every man who has been in a relationship with a HomeGoods shopper can relate.
As with any big event, the person behind the microphone sets the scene as the “game” begins.
“And we welcome you to HomeGoods Stadium on this toasty Wednesday evening here in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Jessica Martin coming in here today to get some towels after she’s used a bit too many to dry off her golden retriever, and we are underway.”
I don’t want to give you any more lines because you really need to go in spoiler free.
But here is the twist I found out after I had watched the video and flagged it to lead today’s Traina Thoughts. The husband doing the play-by-play is Ford Martin, who calls games for ESPN’s ACC Network.
This explains why the “broadcast” was so smooth, but Martin still deserves an A+ for creativity.
2. Retired NFL players are losing one of their perks.
According to former Giants Super Bowl-winning kicker Lawrence Tynes, ex-NFL players are now getting charged for Sunday Ticket, after always receiving the package for free.
I don’t know if this is YouTube’s doing or the NFL, and most former NFL players can certainly afford Sunday Ticket, but it seems a bit absurd to make these guys pay to watch NFL games.
3. This is one of the best brackets that you will ever see.
4. Unless I’m missing some context here, this is one of the worst takes I’ve seen in a while.
Last week, we all saw Alyssa Thomas jam her fist into Caitlin Clark’s throat. The cheap shot earned Thomas a one-game suspenson.
However, ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike thinks Thomas got burned by “narratives created based off freeze frames.”
Freeze frame or no freeze frame, Thomas took her fist and intentionally moved it from Caitlin’s shoulder to her throat.
You can spin it all you want, but that’s what happened.
5. Knicks hero OG Anunoby threw out the first pitch at Sunday’s Mets game. The throw wasn’t great, but it was far from embarrassing. However, SNY analyst Ron Darling didn’t cut Anunoby any slack.
6. A brand-new episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina came out Thursday morning. This show features a conversation with The Athletic’s sports media reporter, Andrew Marchand.
Topics discussed include Pat McAfee’s expected monster deal with ESPN; massive ratings increases for sports across the board; the significance of Fox buying Roku; who CBS should pair with Andrew Catalon on the NFL this season; CBS’s hiring of Russell Wilson and Kyle Long for The NFL Today; the breakup between Dan Le Batard and Stugotz; Linda Cohn retiring from ESPN, the lack of buzz surrounding Caitlin Clark and much more.
Following Marchand, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss coming off the high of the Knicks’ postseason run, the World Cup, my horrible U.S. Open betting loss, Fanatics Fest, Larry David’s new show and the massive stir I caused on social media over a Dunkin’ Donuts post.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is Gary Busey’s 82nd birthday. If you’ve never seen the fight between Busey and Meatloaf on Celebrity Apprentice, you’re in for a treat.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.
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Jimmy Traina is a staff writer and podcast host for Sports Illustrated. A 20-year veteran in the industry, he’s been covering the sports media landscape for seven years and writes a daily column, Traina Thoughts. Traina has hosted the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast since 2018, a show known for interviews with some of the most important and powerful people in sports media. He also was the creator and writer of SI’s Hot Clicks feature from 2007 to '13.