No. 23 Louisville Puts on Offensive Showcase in 59-13 Route of Villanova

Coming off a heartbreaking 41-38 loss at the hands of No. 9 Ole Miss last weekend, the No.23 Louisville Cardinals were looking for a bounce back game before their ABC matchup next Saturday with No. 17 SMU. On a night where the Cards paid salute to service members on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Jeff Brohm’s offense lit up the sky with post-touchdown fireworks and a new in-stadium LED light show.

FIRST QUARTER

Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown took the opening kickoff 40 yards to midfield before being pushed out of bounds. The Cards would use a roughing the passer penalty and a couple of Isaac Brown carries that went for 16 yards to get to the Villanova 21-yard line. Two missed passes by Lincoln Kienholz, intended for tight end Jaleel Skinner set up a 33-yard field goal by kicker Carson Hilbert & put Louisville ahead 3-0.

Villanova quarterback Pat McQuaide used quick, effective passes early to maneuver the Wildcats down the field. A personal foul on Louisville defensive lineman Daylen Russell and seven passes of less than 10 yards by McQuaide set Villanova kicker Dominic LeBlanc up for a 35-yard field goal and the game was tied 3-3 early.

The Ville would answer back in four plays led by a 34-yard-deep pass down the right side of the field to Lawayne McCoy. Kienholz would scamper in from 19 yards out on the next play and give the lead back to Louisville for the rest of the night.

Nova would go three and out their next possession and a Luke Myers punt pinned the Cards at their own 18-yard line. On the fourth play of the drive, Kienholz would find Skinner slipping across the field with room to roll. Richardson stayed engaged with a block downfield helping Skinner find the sideline for a 69-yard score to put The Ville up 17-3.

The Cards outgained the Wildcats 174-62 in the first quarter, with 118 coming through the air.

Louisville tight end Jaleel Skinner celebrates a touchdown early in a Friday night contest vs Villanova. | William Caudill

SECOND QUARTER

On the first play of the second quarter, McQuaide found receiver Ja’briel Mace on a simple fade that went 65 yards for a score to cut it to 17-10.

It would feel like a video game for a minute, as Louisville would strike again in two plays. A 19-yard catch and run by Richardson was followed by a nifty scramble by Kienholz which led to McCoy sliding behind the defense and pulling down a reception at the 27, juking Wildcats to the end zone.

The next few drives for both teams would be derailed by penalties and missed opportunities. For the half, Louisville would be flagged five times for 60 yards in penalties & Villanova would have four for 39 yards.

With 5:29 returning in the first half, the Cards would get the ball back and manufacture a 10-play scoring drive. Richardson would get it going with an 11-yard run around the right side and a 12-yard reception down the left sideline.

Later in the drive, Kienholz would find Richardson over the middle for a gain of 24 yards, then on a quick checkdown for eight yards a play later. Isaac Brown would take two carries for 11 yards to get the Cards to the five-yard line before Kienholz would dash in for his second rushing touchdown of the half.

Tre Richardson with a first half catch for #24 Louisville in a 59-13 win over Villanova on September 11, 2026. | William Caudil

The Cards led 31-10 at the half, outgaining Villanova 400-174 in total yards. Kienholz had 276 yards and two touchdowns on 11-15 through the air and another 41yards on the ground. For the half, Richardson had six receptions for 91 yards, McCoy two receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown and Skinner with two receptions for 82 yards and a score of his own.

DJ Waller, Kaleb Beasley and Koen Entringer paced the way for the defense with five tackles a piece.

THIRD QUARTER

The second half started with a trio of three and outs, two for Nova and one for the Cards. Louisville got the ball on their own 48 with 9:53 on the clock in the third. The rest of the running back room not named “Brown” got it going in the second half. Marquise Davis had rushes of 24 and six yards on the drive to set up a 15-yard touchdown scamper by the hero of last season’s Governor’s Cup game, Braxton Jennings.

Braxton Jennings rumbles in for a score in Louisville's 59-13 route of Villanova. | William Caudill

Villanova would lead a 14-play drive that resulted in another field goal, cutting the lead to 38-13.

The Cards would leave the starters out for one more scoring drive of eight plays and 59 yards. The big play would come late in the drive as Kienholz found Treyshun Hurry for 21 yards to the Villanova 3-yard line. Davis would punch it in from three yards out and backup kicker Garth White made the PAT to cap the third quarter with the Cards leading 45-13.

Louisville outgained Villanova 119-55 in the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

The fourth quarter started with Villanova on their own 28-yard line. Edge rusher Tyler Thompson would explode off the blind side and force a fumble that Dillon Smith would pounce on and set The Ville up in the redzone at the 16-yard line.

Backup West Georgia transfer Davin Wydner would come in and find Jennings for a 2-yard touchdown on a swing pass to put the Cards up 52-13. Villanova’s offense wouldn’t do much in the fourth quarter and the Cards backups took care of business.

Wydner would lead another touchdown drive that resulted in a 4-yard Davis touchdown, after 43 yards on the ground for the Missouri transfer on the drive.

Freshman quarterback Briggs Cherry would get a shot on the last drive and complete two passes for a combined 24 yards, both to fellow freshman Marlon Harbin.

Koen Entringer and Micah Carter wrap up a Villanova ball carrier in Friday night's 59-13 win. | William Caudill

For the game, the Cards would finish with 635 yards while holding Villanova to 253. Kienholz went 16-21 for 332 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing six times for 42 yards and two more scores. Lawayne McCoy was the leading receiver with 102 yards on three receptions and a touchdown. Marquise Davis finished with 86 yards on 7 carries and two scores. Isaac Brown rushed 13 times for 64 yards & Braxton Jennings finished with three carries for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Kaleb Beasley led the way with seven tackles, Koen Entringer and Trent Carter had six tackles a piece. Tyler Thompson added a sack and a forced fumble.

The Cards were penalized seven times for 90 yards, which is something they will look to clean up prior to No. 17 SMU coming to Louisville for a 3:30 ABC kickoff next Saturday.