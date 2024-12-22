How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It all comes down to this. The 2024 NCAA D1 women's volleyball championship game is set, and it'll be Louisville vs. Penn State to determine who will be the last one standing.
Despite losing both of their regular season matchups against Pitt, the top-seeded Cardinals got the last laugh, and took down the No. 1 overall seeded Panthers in four sets (21-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-17) in the Final Four. Charite Luper and Anna DeBeer both finished with 14 kills and nine digs for top-seeded Louisville, but the latter had to exit early in the fourth set due to a right ankle injury.
As for the Nittany Lions, in a showdown against fellow No. 1 seed and co-Big Ten champion Nebraska, they were able to mount a furious comeback, dropping the first two sets but winning the last three (23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-13). In what was the first Final Four reverse sweep since 2018, Jess Mruzik had 26 kills and 12 digs, while Carolina Jurevicius posted 20 kills and four blocks.
This will be the second showdown between Louisville and Penn State this season. In what was the third game of the year for both teams, the then-No. 7 Nittany Lions swept the then-No. 4 Cardinals (25-15, 25-19, 25-13) in University Park, Pa. back on Sept. 3.
Louisville is making their second trip to the national championship, and will be seeking to win their first title after getting swept by Texas in 2022. Penn State is in the title game for the first time since 2014, their 11th appearance overall, but are aiming for their eighth championship. Stanford holds the record with nine titles.
National Championship | No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions (34-2, 19-1 Big Ten) at No. 1 Louisville Cardinals (30-5, 17-3 ACC)
- Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
- TV: ABC - Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Holly McPeak (color) and Katie George (sideline)
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 4; Dish: 11; DirecTV: 396.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
(Photo via Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
