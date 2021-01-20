Louisville Baseball's 2021 Schedule Revealed

(Photo of Alex Binelas: Matt Stone/Courier Journal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With a new season of college baseball just around the corner, the Louisville baseball program has finally unveiled their full 2021 schedule.

The schedule features 51 total games, with 36 coming against Atlantic Coast Conference competition across 12 weekends, and the remaining 15 contests reserved for non-conference opponents.

First pitch will be thrown on Friday, Feb. 19 against the Bellarmine Knights at Jim Patterson Stadium as part of the first weekend series of the season.

ACC play will get underway with a weekend series against Georgia Tech on March 5-7 down in Atlanta. The Cardinals will host Boston College, Wake Forest, Florida State Pitt, Duke and Miami; while also going on the road to face NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia, Clemson and North Carolina.

The Battle of the Bluegrass against in-state rival Kentucky gets started in Louisville on Tuesday, Apr. 6, with the second of two games taking place in Lexington on Tuesday, Apr. 20. The Battle of the Barrel against Vanderbilt will take place on Tuesday, May 4 at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville hosts Western Kentucky on Tuesday, Mar. 23, and travels to Cincinnati on Tuesday, Mar. 30. The Cardinal Nine will also compete against Western Illinois, Murray State, Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State.

Louisville heads into the 2021 season ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the nation (Perfect Game), with five Cardinals being named as Preseason All-Americans. Head coach Dan McDonnell enters his 15th season with the program, compiling a 618-244 record during his tenure as the Cards' skipper - the most wins of any team in the country since his hiring in 2007.

Louisville Baseball's Full 2021 Schedule:

Feb. 19-21: Bellarmine

Feb. 23: Eastern Kentucky

Feb. 26-28: Western Illinois

Mar. 5-7: at Georgia Tech

Mar. 9: Murray State

Mar. 12-14: Boston College

Mar. 16: at Eastern Kentucky

Mar. 19-21: at NC State

Mar. 23: Western Kentucky

Mar. 26-28: at Notre Dame

Mar. 30: at Cincinnati

Apr. 2-4: Wake Forest

Apr. 6: Kentucky

Apr. 9-11: Florida State

Apr. 16-18: at Virginia

Apr. 20: at Kentucky

Apr. 23-25: Pitt

Apr. 30-May 2: at Clemson

May 4: Vanderbilt

May 7-9: Duke

May 11: at North Carolina

May 14-16: Morehead State

May 20-22: Miami

May 25-30: ACC Tournament

