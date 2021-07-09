3rd & Central: Episodes 10 & 11 - Interview w/ Daylen Lile, 2021 MLB Draft Preview

On this podcast doubleheader, Matt & Matt are joined by Trinity outfielder and Louisville signee Daylen Lile to discuss the pre-draft process, then the guys preview the upcoming 2021 MLB Draft.

(Photo of Daylen Lile: Timothy D. Easley - Special to Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Instead of a single episode of the '3rd & Central' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Card Chronicle baseball contributor Matt Sefcovic are bringing you a double dose of podcast content!

First, the guys are joined by Trinity star outfielder, Louisville signee, and MLB Draft prospect Daylen Lile. He reflects on his career with the Shamrocks, and gives some insight into the pre-draft process.

For the next episode, the guys preview the 2021 MLB Draft from Louisville's perspective. They discuss the Cardinals' top prospects in the draft, analyze how high catcher Henry Davis could go in the draft, what's to like and not like about the top Cardinals prospects, and who could be on the outside looking in.

