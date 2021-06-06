Sports Illustrated home
3rd & Central: Episode 9 - Unfamiliar Territory

On this episode, Matt & Matt react to Louisville baseball's NCAA Tournament exclusion, and discuss what is next for the Cardinals.
(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Steven Branscombe - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might be the first offseason '3rd & Central' podcast episode, but Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Card Chronicle Contributor Matt Sefcovic have plenty to talk about.

The guys discuss Louisville's NCAA Tournament exclusion, give their reaction to that as well as provide their opinion on how they got there, discuss what is next for the Cardinals, briefly touch upon the MLB Draft and incoming '21 recruiting class, and the LSU chatter.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes as well as Spotify. Also be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter at @3rdCentralPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, following the direct link to iTunes here and Spotify here*

Also, check out some interviews from other episodes of '3rd & Central' below:

