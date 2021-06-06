3rd & Central: Episode 9 - Unfamiliar Territory
(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Steven Branscombe - USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might be the first offseason '3rd & Central' podcast episode, but Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Card Chronicle Contributor Matt Sefcovic have plenty to talk about.
The guys discuss Louisville's NCAA Tournament exclusion, give their reaction to that as well as provide their opinion on how they got there, discuss what is next for the Cardinals, briefly touch upon the MLB Draft and incoming '21 recruiting class, and the LSU chatter.
