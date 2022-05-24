7th Inning Stretch: For The Crown (Week 15)

The Louisville baseball program is heading down to the ACC Baseball Championship, and a good showing in pool play might be the key to a premium seed in the NCAA Tournament.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Unlike this time last year, the Louisville baseball program is heading into the postseason with momentum on their side.

The Cardinals (38-16-1, 18-11-1 ACC) handled their business against Eastern Kentucky, then were able to end the regular season on a high note by capturing a top-10 series against Virginia.

At this point in time, Louisville is a near-lock to be hosting an NCAA Tournament regional for the first time since 2019. With a solid showing down in Charlotte, N.C. for the ACC Baseball Championship, they might be even be able to lock down a top eight seed.

But first they have to deal with a both Pitt and Georgia Tech in pool play the ACC Baseball Championship. The Cardinals earned the No. 2 overall seed, with the Yellow Jackets earning the No. 7 seed and Panthers getting the No. 11 seed.

Each of the four pools play a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals. If all three teams go 1-1, the top seeded team gets the nod to the semis.

With Pitt and Georgia Tech facing off in the very first game of the week, the blueprint for Louisville is simple: defeat the winner of that game, and you move on to the semifinals. A premium seed in the NCAA Tournament could be depending on it. Outright win the ACC title, and it's a guarantee.

News & Notes

Louisville ranks as high as No. 6 (Baseball America, USA TODAY) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.

Louisville captured the Atlantic Division title for the fifth time since joining the league in 2014-15.

Eight Cardinals were named to the 2022 All-ACC Team - the most of any team in the conference.

Levi Usher, Jared Poland, Michael Prosecky and Dalton Rushing were all Second-Team selections. Christian Knapczyk, Cameron Masterman, Ben Metzinger and Jack Payton were each named to the Third-Team. Logan Beard was also voted to the ACC All-Freshman team.

Usher was also named the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He's the second Cardinal to win the award, joining Devin Hairston in 2017.

Louisville earned the No. 2 seed of the ACC Baseball Championship. Virginia Tech, Miami and Notre Dame rounded out the top four and top seeds of their respective pools.

The Week Ahead

Neutral (Truist Field - Charlotte, N.C.)

Wednesday, May 25 at 11:00am vs. Pitt

RSN/ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Thursday, May 26 at 11:00am vs. Georgia Tech

RSN/ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

*Saturday, May 28 at 5:00pm vs. Pool C Winner (Semifinal)

ACC Network



93.9 The Ville

*Sunday, May 29 at 12:00pm vs. Pool A/D Winner (Championship)

ESPN2



93.9 The Ville

*If Necessary

Know The Foe

Game 1

School: University of Pittsburgh

Nickname: Panthers

Location: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Total Enrollment: 19,197

Head Coach (school record): Mike Bell (81-86)

2022 Record (conference record): 27-26 (13-16 ACC)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 21-10

Top Performers (Hitters):

C Tatem Levins (53 GP, 53 GS): .313/.430/.611, 15 HR, 52 RBI, 8 2B, 3 3B, 31 BB

(53 GP, 53 GS): .313/.430/.611, 15 HR, 52 RBI, 8 2B, 3 3B, 31 BB OF C.J. Funk (43 GP, 42 GS): .297/.486/.523, 5 HR, 24 RBI, 8 2B, 3 3B, 40 BB

(43 GP, 42 GS): .297/.486/.523, 5 HR, 24 RBI, 8 2B, 3 3B, 40 BB OF Ron Washington, Jr. (45 GP, 43 GS): .272/.383/.574, 15 HR, 37 RBI, 10 2B, 24 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Matt Gilbertson (14 APP, 14 GS) : 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91.1 IP, 87 K, 11 BB, .261 B/AVG

: 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91.1 IP, 87 K, 11 BB, .261 B/AVG RHP Billy Cocoran (13 APP, 13 GS) : 4.24 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 80.2 IP, 66 K, 8 BB, .265 B/AVG

: 4.24 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 80.2 IP, 66 K, 8 BB, .265 B/AVG RHP Brady Devereux (23 APP, 0 GS): 4.75 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 36.0 IP, 30 K, 13 BB, .271 B/AVG

Game 2

School: Georgia Institute of Technology

Nickname: Yellow Jackets

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Total Enrollment: 16,561

Head Coach (school record): Danny Hall (1,137-597-1)

2022 Record (conference record): 33-21 (15-15 ACC)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 8-6



Top Performers (Hitters):

C Kevin Parada (54 GP, 54 GS): .362/.451/.746, 26 HR, 84 RBI, 9 2B, 3B, 26 BB

(54 GP, 54 GS): .362/.451/.746, 26 HR, 84 RBI, 9 2B, 3B, 26 BB INF Andrew Jenkins (54 GP, 54 GS): .389/.443/.707, 17 HR, 62 RBI, 20 2B, 3B, 17 BB

(54 GP, 54 GS): .389/.443/.707, 17 HR, 62 RBI, 20 2B, 3B, 17 BB INF Chandler Simpson (41 GP, 41 GS): .422/.505/.503, 1 HR, 20 RBI, 5 2B, 3 3B, 29 BB, 21 SB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Marquis Grissom, Jr. (16 APP, 12 GS) : 5.57 ERA, 51.2 IP, 48 K, 37 BB, .249 B/AVG

: 5.57 ERA, 51.2 IP, 48 K, 37 BB, .249 B/AVG RHP John Medich (19 APP, 7 GS) : 5.72 ERA, 50.1 IP, 55 K, 27 BB, .251 B/AVG

: 5.72 ERA, 50.1 IP, 55 K, 27 BB, .251 B/AVG RHP Zach Maxwell (19 APP, 5 GS): 5.73 ERA, 44.0 IP, 69 K, 34 BB, .228 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

Pitt Georgia Tech Louisville D1 Baseball Ranking NR NR 7th RPI 72nd 20th 9th SOS 30th 5th 21st Home Record 12-9 22-9 29-6 Away Record 10-11 11-11 8-9-1 Neutral Record 5-6 0-1 1-1

Hitting:

Pitt Georgia Tech Louisville Base on Balls 11th (306) 43rd (265) 12th (303) Batting Average 185th (.270) 2nd (.323) 20th (.306) Home Runs 49th (73) 5th (109) 25th (84) On Base Percentage 58th (.392) 12th (.417) 13th (.416) Scoring Average 138th (6.5) 5th (9.4) 12th (8.8) Slugging Percentage 83rd (.461) 5th (.555) 15th (.515)

Pitching:

Pitt Georgia Tech Louisville Earned Run Average 202nd (6.27) 218th (6.50) 111st (5.23) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 200th (10.33) 228th (10.64) 70th (8.93) Strikeouts/9 Innings 123rd (8.7) 54th (9.5) 24th (10.0) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 93rd (2.19) 142nd (1.96) 114th (2.08) WHIP 159th (1.59) 220th (1.72) 115th (1.53) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 86th (3.98) 197th (4.82) 194th (4.81)

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

