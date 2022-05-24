Skip to main content

7th Inning Stretch: For The Crown (Week 15)

The Louisville baseball program is heading down to the ACC Baseball Championship, and a good showing in pool play might be the key to a premium seed in the NCAA Tournament.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Unlike this time last year, the Louisville baseball program is heading into the postseason with momentum on their side.

The Cardinals (38-16-1, 18-11-1 ACC) handled their business against Eastern Kentucky, then were able to end the regular season on a high note by capturing a top-10 series against Virginia.

At this point in time, Louisville is a near-lock to be hosting an NCAA Tournament regional for the first time since 2019. With a solid showing down in Charlotte, N.C. for the ACC Baseball Championship, they might be even be able to lock down a top eight seed.

But first they have to deal with a both Pitt and Georgia Tech in pool play the ACC Baseball Championship. The Cardinals earned the No. 2 overall seed, with the Yellow Jackets earning the No. 7 seed and Panthers getting the No. 11 seed.

Each of the four pools play a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals. If all three teams go 1-1, the top seeded team gets the nod to the semis.

With Pitt and Georgia Tech facing off in the very first game of the week, the blueprint for Louisville is simple: defeat the winner of that game, and you move on to the semifinals. A premium seed in the NCAA Tournament could be depending on it. Outright win the ACC title, and it's a guarantee.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

  • Louisville ranks as high as No. 6 (Baseball America, USA TODAY) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.
  • Louisville captured the Atlantic Division title for the fifth time since joining the league in 2014-15.
  • Eight Cardinals were named to the 2022 All-ACC Team - the most of any team in the conference.
  • Levi Usher, Jared Poland, Michael Prosecky and Dalton Rushing were all Second-Team selections. Christian Knapczyk, Cameron Masterman, Ben Metzinger and Jack Payton were each named to the Third-Team. Logan Beard was also voted to the ACC All-Freshman team.
  • Usher was also named the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He's the second Cardinal to win the award, joining Devin Hairston in 2017.
  • Louisville earned the No. 2 seed of the ACC Baseball Championship. Virginia Tech, Miami and Notre Dame rounded out the top four and top seeds of their respective pools.

The Week Ahead

Neutral (Truist Field - Charlotte, N.C.)

  • Wednesday, May 25 at 11:00am vs. Pitt
    • RSN/ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Thursday, May 26 at 11:00am vs. Georgia Tech
    • RSN/ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • *Saturday, May 28 at 5:00pm vs. Pool C Winner (Semifinal)
    • ACC Network
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • *Sunday, May 29 at 12:00pm vs. Pool A/D Winner (Championship)
    • ESPN2
    • 93.9 The Ville

*If Necessary

Know The Foe

Game 1

School: University of Pittsburgh
Nickname: Panthers
Location: Pittsburgh, Pa.
Total Enrollment: 19,197
Head Coach (school record): Mike Bell (81-86)
2022 Record (conference record): 27-26 (13-16 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 21-10

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • C Tatem Levins (53 GP, 53 GS): .313/.430/.611, 15 HR, 52 RBI, 8 2B, 3 3B, 31 BB
  • OF C.J. Funk (43 GP, 42 GS): .297/.486/.523, 5 HR, 24 RBI, 8 2B, 3 3B, 40 BB
  • OF Ron Washington, Jr. (45 GP, 43 GS): .272/.383/.574, 15 HR, 37 RBI, 10 2B, 24 BB
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • RHP Matt Gilbertson (14 APP, 14 GS): 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91.1 IP, 87 K, 11 BB, .261 B/AVG
  • RHP Billy Cocoran (13 APP, 13 GS): 4.24 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 80.2 IP, 66 K, 8 BB, .265 B/AVG
  • RHP Brady Devereux (23 APP, 0 GS): 4.75 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 36.0 IP, 30 K, 13 BB, .271 B/AVG

Game 2

School: Georgia Institute of Technology
Nickname: Yellow Jackets
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
Total Enrollment: 16,561
Head Coach (school record): Danny Hall (1,137-597-1)
2022 Record (conference record): 33-21 (15-15 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 8-6

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • C Kevin Parada (54 GP, 54 GS): .362/.451/.746, 26 HR, 84 RBI, 9 2B, 3B, 26 BB
  • INF Andrew Jenkins (54 GP, 54 GS): .389/.443/.707, 17 HR, 62 RBI, 20 2B, 3B, 17 BB
  • INF Chandler Simpson (41 GP, 41 GS): .422/.505/.503, 1 HR, 20 RBI, 5 2B, 3 3B, 29 BB, 21 SB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • RHP Marquis Grissom, Jr. (16 APP, 12 GS): 5.57 ERA, 51.2 IP, 48 K, 37 BB, .249 B/AVG
  • RHP John Medich (19 APP, 7 GS): 5.72 ERA, 50.1 IP, 55 K, 27 BB, .251 B/AVG
  • RHP Zach Maxwell (19 APP, 5 GS): 5.73 ERA, 44.0 IP, 69 K, 34 BB, .228 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

PittGeorgia TechLouisville

D1 Baseball Ranking

NR

NR

7th

RPI

72nd

20th

9th

SOS

30th

5th

21st

Home Record

12-9

22-9

29-6

Away Record

10-11

11-11

8-9-1

Neutral Record

5-6

0-1

1-1

Hitting:

PittGeorgia TechLouisville

Base on Balls

11th (306)

43rd (265)

12th (303)

Batting Average

185th (.270)

2nd (.323)

20th (.306)

Home Runs

49th (73)

5th (109)

25th (84)

On Base Percentage

58th (.392)

12th (.417)

13th (.416)

Scoring Average

138th (6.5)

5th (9.4)

12th (8.8)

Slugging Percentage

83rd (.461)

5th (.555)

15th (.515)

Pitching:

PittGeorgia TechLouisville

Earned Run Average

202nd (6.27)

218th (6.50)

111st (5.23)

Hits Allowed/9 Innings

200th (10.33)

228th (10.64)

70th (8.93)

Strikeouts/9 Innings

123rd (8.7)

54th (9.5)

24th (10.0)

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio

93rd (2.19)

142nd (1.96)

114th (2.08)

WHIP

159th (1.59)

220th (1.72)

115th (1.53)

Walks Allowed/9 Innings

86th (3.98)

197th (4.82)

194th (4.81)

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Cardinal_Stadium_web
Football

Projecting Louisville's 2022 Season Using Updated SP+ Rankings

By Matthew McGavic14 hours ago
USATSI_18327972_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

McDonnell: Louisville Baseball 'Ready for the Postseason'

By Matthew McGavic18 hours ago
1rZkrlOY
Other Sports

Eight Cards Named to 2022 All-ACC Team

By University of Louisville PR19 hours ago
jH0tpFYw
Other Sports

Louisville's 2022 ACC Baseball Championship Schedule Announced

By Matthew McGavicMay 22, 2022
AC_BBC2020_21vBOSTONCOLLEGE2_0950
Other Sports

Louisville Receives No. 2 Seed in ACC Baseball Championship

By Matthew McGavicMay 21, 2022
uCoinn_I
Other Sports

Louisville Defeats Virginia in Regular Season Finale to Clinch Series

By Matthew McGavicMay 21, 2022
odrGBLd0
Other Sports

Louisville Demolished by Virginia to Even Series

By Matthew McGavicMay 20, 2022
USATSI_18004613_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Louisville to Face Oklahoma State in 2022 Armed Forces Classic

By Matthew McGavicMay 20, 2022