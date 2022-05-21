Louisville Demolished by Virginia to Even Series

The top ten series will now be decided in the regular season finale.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UVA 2 0 5 0 6 0 0 1 2 16 17 1 UL 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 2 7 12 2

W: Nate Savino (5-5), L: Carter Lohman (1-2)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Presented with the opportunity to clinch their top ten series against Virginia after taking the opener the previous night, the Louisville baseball program fell flat on their faces in game two of the three-game tilt, losing 16-7 Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The series between the No. 7 Cardinals (37-16-1, 17-11-1 ACC) and No. 10 Cavaliers (38-14, 17-12 ACC) now heads to the rubber match, with serious hosting and seedling implications on the line. Louisville still has a chance to clinch the Atlantic Division with a win in the finale, but needs Notre Dame to lose their final two games.

After plating just one run in the series opener, Virginia got off to a fast and furious start in game two, plating seven runs in the first three innings including a five-spot in the third. Louisville starter Carter Lohman (2.1 IP, 2 K, 4 BB, 4 H, 5 ER) had his shortest start all year, as well as the most earned runs given up.

Louisville started slowly chipping into Virginia's lead in the fourth. Thanks to RBI singles from Logan Beard (1-2, RBI, BB) and Isaac Humphrey (1-3, RB), plus an RBI fielder's choice from Ben Bianco (1-3, RBI, BB), the Cards were able to pull within four runs of the Cavs.

But immediately after that, the Hoos blew the game wide open. They launched three home runs in the fifth off of Cardinals relievers Evan Webster (1.2 IP, 3 K, 7 H, 3 ER) and Kade Grundy (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 3 ER), plating six runs in the process.

The pitching staff was able to rebound a bit, getting scoreless outings from Kaleb Corbett (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) and Cam Robinson (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) and J.R. Langworthy (0.1 IP). Kyle Walter (0.2 IP, 1 K, 2 H, 1 ER) did give up a run in the eighth, and a fielding error plated two more in the ninth while Jacob Ferris (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 H, 2 R) was in the game.

Offensively, Louisville could only muster four runs down the stretch. Dalton Rushing (1-4, HR, RBI, BB) and J.T. Benson (2-2, HR, 2 RBI. 3B) each struck solo homers in the seventh, with the latter being the first in his collegiate career. Benson also collected a triple in the ninth, and Drake Westcott (0-1, RBI) had a groundout RBI as well.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their weekend series vs. Virginia with game three. First pitch is slated for Saturday, May 21 at 12:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Ben Bianco: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter