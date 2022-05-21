Skip to main content

Louisville Demolished by Virginia to Even Series

The top ten series will now be decided in the regular season finale.
123456789RHE

UVA

2

0

5

0

6

0

0

1

2

16

17

1

UL

0

0

0

3

0

0

2

0

2

7

12

2

W: Nate Savino (5-5), L: Carter Lohman (1-2)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Presented with the opportunity to clinch their top ten series against Virginia after taking the opener the previous night, the Louisville baseball program fell flat on their faces in game two of the three-game tilt, losing 16-7 Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The series between the No. 7 Cardinals (37-16-1, 17-11-1 ACC) and No. 10 Cavaliers (38-14, 17-12 ACC) now heads to the rubber match, with serious hosting and seedling implications on the line. Louisville still has a chance to clinch the Atlantic Division with a win in the finale, but needs Notre Dame to lose their final two games.

After plating just one run in the series opener, Virginia got off to a fast and furious start in game two, plating seven runs in the first three innings including a five-spot in the third. Louisville starter Carter Lohman (2.1 IP, 2 K, 4 BB, 4 H, 5 ER) had his shortest start all year, as well as the most earned runs given up.

Louisville started slowly chipping into Virginia's lead in the fourth. Thanks to RBI singles from Logan Beard (1-2, RBI, BB) and Isaac Humphrey (1-3, RB), plus an RBI fielder's choice from Ben Bianco (1-3, RBI, BB), the Cards were able to pull within four runs of the Cavs.

But immediately after that, the Hoos blew the game wide open. They launched three home runs in the fifth off of Cardinals relievers Evan Webster (1.2 IP, 3 K, 7 H, 3 ER) and Kade Grundy (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 3 ER), plating six runs in the process.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The pitching staff was able to rebound a bit, getting scoreless outings from Kaleb Corbett (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) and Cam Robinson (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) and J.R. Langworthy (0.1 IP). Kyle Walter (0.2 IP, 1 K, 2 H, 1 ER) did give up a run in the eighth, and a fielding error plated two more in the ninth while Jacob Ferris (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 H, 2 R) was in the game.

Offensively, Louisville could only muster four runs down the stretch. Dalton Rushing (1-4, HR, RBI, BB) and J.T. Benson (2-2, HR, 2 RBI. 3B) each struck solo homers in the seventh, with the latter being the first in his collegiate career. Benson also collected a triple in the ninth, and Drake Westcott (0-1, RBI) had a groundout RBI as well.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their weekend series vs. Virginia with game three. First pitch is slated for Saturday, May 21 at 12:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Ben Bianco: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_18004613_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Louisville to Face Oklahoma State in 2022 Armed Forces Classic

By Matthew McGavic2 hours ago
USATSI_17906769_168388606_lowres
Football

Arizona State Transfer DT Jermayne Lole Commits to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic4 hours ago
8jl72ZWQ
Other Sports

Louisville Claims Rain-Delayed Series Opener vs. Virginia

By University of Louisville PR14 hours ago
USATSI_17155289_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Opens as Road Favorite at Syracuse

By Matthew McGavicMay 19, 2022
513C751F-576F-4BD1-A06D-F8DDE6E1DC20
Football

Former Louisville RB Michael Bush Named to Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

By University of Louisville PRMay 19, 2022
59D7B2DD-CAC9-4FD6-A88F-4FDC0DFA33F6
Basketball

Louisville 'Dependent' on El Ellis at Point Guard for Next Season

By Matthew McGavicMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17723124_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Curry, Ellis Optimistic Regarding Louisville's Core for 2022-23

By Matthew McGavicMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17925105_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Identifying Louisville's Potential Transfer Portal Guard Targets

By Matthew McGavicMay 18, 2022