Louisville Baseball Jumps Back into National Rankings

The Cardinals are back in the top 25 after starting the season unranked.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Welcome back to the top 25, Louisville baseball.

Following their three-game sweep over Notre Dame to kick off ACC play, who entered the series as the No. 1 team in the nation, the Cardinals have vaulted from unranked to firmly back inside the national rankings.

Louisville (16-4, 3-0 ACC) now ranks as high as the No. 15 team in college baseball, according to both Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. D1Baseball.com also has the Cards in their latest poll, coming in at No. 18.

This team entered the season with very little hype. They were coming off a year in which they missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011, and were lacking the apparent All-American talent that is come to be expected from a Dan McDonnell squad.

Louisville began the year unranked for the first time since 2007, and split their first six games of the 2022 season. But since starting with a 3-3 mark, the Cardinals have won 13 of their last 14 games, including a midweek win against TCU, a series win over Michigan and the sweep of Notre Dame.

Through the first month of the season, Louisville has been one of the top hitting teams in all of college baseball. Nationally, they currently rank in the top 15 in batting average (.330), on base percentage (.440), slugging percentage (.580), home runs (33), stolen bases (41) and scoring (10.3).

The Cardinals will be back in action on Tuesday, Mar. 22, when they take on Lipscomb to cap off their 18-game home stand. First pitch is scheduled for 4;00 p.m. EST.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

