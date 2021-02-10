Louisville Baseball Names Captains for 2021 Season

Two seniors earned the captaincy honor, as well as a pair of experienced underclassmen.

(Photo of Luke Smith: © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2021 season primed to begin in less than two weeks, the Louisville baseball program has announced that four Cardinals will serve as captains for the upcoming season.

Sophomore catcher Henry Davis, junior infielder/outfielder Lucas Dunn, senior left-handed pitcher Adam Elliott and senior right-handed pitcher Luke Smith were selected by the players and coaches, with Elliott and Smith serving as captains for the second straight season.

Davis had a solid freshman year behind the dish, but his production skyrocketed during his sophomore campaign. He hit .372 with 13 RBIs and a team-best three home runs. His slugging percentage of .698 and OPS of 1.179 also led the team.

Dunn might have missed most of the shortened 2020 season with a hamate injury, but he had long announced his presence by then. He hit .309 with a home run, 25 RBI and 48 runs in 2019, serving as a major catalyst for Louisville's College World Series run that season.

Elliott is returning for his fifth season as a Cardinal, opting to not sign an undrafted free agent deal last season. He posted a 0.87 ERA in 10.1 innings with 14 strikeouts in 2019, and holds a 1.88 career ERA in 86 innings and 67 appearances.

Smith is also returning for another year after deciding not to go pro. In his four starts last season, he went 3-0 with a 3.42 ERA, striking out 18 batters in 23.2 innings.

Louisville finished the 2020 season with a 13-4 record, and were ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the country (D1Baseball, Perfect Game) at the time of the season's cancellation due to COVID-19. They had previously been tabbed as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and were also voted by league coaches as the favorite to win the ACC.

Head coach Dan McDonnell enters his 15th season with the program, compiling a 618-244 record during his tenure as the Louisville skipper - the most wins of any team in the country since his hiring in 2007.

Louisville is set to begin the 2021 season with a three-game weekend series against Bellarmine at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday, Feb. 19. The Cards will open the season ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the country (Perfect Game).

