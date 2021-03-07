Louisville Drops Rubber Match vs. Georgia Tech

(Photo of Louisville Players: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UL 1 1 0 0 3 2 0 1 1 9 16 1 GT 1 1 2 3 2 1 0 3 X 13 14 1

W: Jackson Finley (2-0), L: Luke Smith (2-1)

ATLANTA - Concluding a barnburner three-game series in downtown Atlanta, Ga., the No. 1 Louisville baseball program failed to rebound from their blowout game two loss, dropping a rubber match to No. 10 Georgia Tech 13-8 on Sunday at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The Cardinals (7-4, 1-2 ACC) lose just their thirteenth Atlantic Coast Conference series out of the 52 played since joining the league, fall to 42-9 in series finales and 14-6 in rubber games during that span.

Both Louisville and Georgia Tech (8-3, 2-1 ACC) plated a single run in each of the first two innings, but the Jackets' offense took off first, as they plated seven in the third through fifth innings.

Starting pitcher right-hander Luke Smith (2.1 IP, 1 K, 5 H, 4 BB, 4 ER) was chased out in the third, and left-handed reliever Michael Prosecky (2.2 IP, 2 K, 6 H, 1 BB, 5 ER) also had his cage rattled by the Ramblin' Wreck.

Unlike game two of the series, the Cardinals would not go quietly in the face of an avalanche of Yellow Jackets runs. They plated five of their own over the fifth and sixth innings.

Coupled with a solid relief performance from right-hander Jack Perkins (3.0 IP, 2 K, 3 H, 2 BB, 1 ER), and a pair of runs in their final two innings, Louisville was able to cut the deficit to just two runs late in the game.

Unfortunately, a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth with two outs would continue the inning for the Jackets, and lead to three more runs for the home team, thus closing the door on the game and series.

Infielder/outfielder Lucas Dunn (4-5, 2 RBI, 2B, R) and second baseman Cooper Bowman (4-6, HR, RBI, 3 R) comprised half of Louisville's hits for the day; with outfielders Luke Brown (2-5, R) & Cam Masterman (2-5, RBI, R), as well as shortstop Christian Knapczyk (2-4, RBI, 2 2B, BB, R) also coming away with multi-hit days.

Next up for Louisville, they'll return home for a midweek game against Murray State. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Mar. 9 at 3:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 1450 WXVW.

