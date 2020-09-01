Cards in the Majors: September 2020 Update

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is at roughly the halfway point (such a weird thing to say in September), and former Louisville Cardinals continue to leave their marks across the league.

On top of the seven players who landed on 30-man active rosters to start the season, an eighth was called up to make his Major League debut. Zack Burdi made his debut on August 8, in which he tossed a scoreless inning of relief against Cleveland and struck out two batters.

Still waiting their turns on the taxi squads for their respective teams are right-handed pitchers Bobby Miller & Tony Zych, left-hander Reid Detmers, outfielder Corey Ray and infielder Devin Mann. Miller & Mann recently saw action in an intrasquad game, and Angels manager Joe Madden recently said that calling up Detmers was "not out of the question".

Unfortunately, one notable former Card will not be returning in 2020. After being included on the Rays' 60-man roster, LHP/1B Brendan McKay was shut down for the season after having surgery on his left throwing shoulder. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this offseason.

So how have former Cards performed in the big leagues halfway through the season? Take a look below:

Nick Burdi

Position: RHP

Years at UofL: 2012-14

Organization: Pittsburgh Pirates

W-L GP-GS IP K-BB H ER ERA WHIP 0-1 3-0 2.1 4-2 2 1 3.86 1.71

Once again, Nick Burdi cannot seem to catch a break from the injury bug. After just three outings into the 2020 season, one of which earned him his first career save, the righty reliever suffered a "significant strain" to his forearm and landed on the 45-day injured list. Fortunately, at this time it does not appear that surgery is necessary.

Zack Burdi

Position: RHP

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Organization: Chicago White Sox

W-L GP-GS IP K-BB H ER ERA WHIP 0-1 7-0 6.1 8-2 9 8 11.37 1.74

After spending four seasons in the Whtie Sox farm system following his first-round selection by the South Siders in 2016, Burdi finally made his Major League debut on August 8 in a relief appearance against the Cleveland Indians. While the month as a whole has not been kind to him, 5 of his 8 earned runs came in single appearance and he has struck out a better in a all but one outing.

Adam Duvall

Position: Left Fielder

Years at UofL: 2009-10 (JUCO)

Organization: Atlanta Braves

G/AB HR RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG 30/81 4 12 4 24 .247 .295 .432

Duvall might not stand out on a star-studded roster like Atlanta's, but he has provided plenty of clutch moments to show that he belongs in the starting lineup. He blasted a go-ahead solo home run on July 25 against the New York Mets & another one on August 15 against the Miami Marlins, and made an impressive outfield snag in the ninth inning to preserve a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on July 31

Adam Engel

Position: Center Fielder

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Organization: Chicago White Sox

G/AB HR RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG 21/58 2 6 1 12 .255 .293 .436

Engel has cooled off a touch since his hot start to the 2020 season, but he has still been a consistent part of a red-hot Chicago White Sox squad. He recently was a part of history, as he recorded the final out in Lucas Giolito's no-hitter vs. the Pirates on August 26.

Kyle Funkhouser

Position: RHP

Years at UofL: 2013-16

Organization: Detroit Tigers

W-L GP-GS IP K-BB H ER ERA WHIP 0-1 9-0 12.1 8-5 18 10 7.30 1.87

Funkhouser finally made his Major League debut earlier this season, and so far the former starter for Louisville has struggled a touch since the Tigers made the decision to make him a full-time reliever. However while his ERA is nowhere near where it needs to be, half of his earned runs on the season came in his very first apperance and 5 of his 9 outings have resulted in him not surrendering an earned run.

Chad Green

Position: RHP

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Organization: New York Yankees

W-L GP-GS IP K-BB H ER ERA WHIP 2-2 11-0 14.2 21-4 7 6 3.68 0.75

One of the mainstays of the Bronx Bombers' bullpen, Green is having yet another solid year for the New York Yankees. He currently leads the team in strikeouts among pitchers without a start on the season, and nine of his twelve outings have resulted in him not giving up a run.

Will Smith

Position: Catcher

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers

G/AB HR RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG 19/62 4 11 13 10 .208 .371 .521

It has been a bumpy start to the season for Will Smith, as his batting average has slipped below the Mendoza line and he was briefly on the injured list for neck inflammation. However he has been contributing any way he can, as he is the only Dodger with more walks than strikeouts and has the third-highest slugging percentage of anyone on the roster with at least 50 plate appearances (Mookie Betts, Corey Seager).

Nick Solak

Position: Infielder/Outfielder

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Organization: Texas Rangers

G/AB HR RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG 32/130 2 13 13 22 .267 .346 .379

Solak continues to be versatile piece for the Texas Rangers, as he has seen time at all three outfield spots, first base, second base and the designated hitter spot. He has also been one of their best hitters, as he is second in batting average (Isiah Kiner-Falefa - .271) as well as RBI (Joey Gallo - 16).

