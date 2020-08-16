SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Adam Duvall comes up big for Braves

Bill Shanks

Adam Duvall's solo home run was a game-winner Saturday night. His homer in the 9th inning was the difference as the Braves won 2-1 in game two of the three-game series.

All three of Duvall's home runs have been solo shots, but he is still providing a power threat in the lineup. 

This is a guy who could have opted out of the season. He's a diabetic, but Duvall has pushed forward wanting to help the Braves win another division title.

Duvall was acquired two years ago, but it wasn't until late last season when he really provided the Braves with great value. Even after not making the opening day 2019 roster, Duvall didn't complain. He went to Triple-A Gwinnett and hit 32 home runs in 369 at bats in the International League.

Then when Nick Markakis got hurt last summer, Duvall came up and hit 10 home runs in 120 at bats with Atlanta. He also had a big home run and drove in five runs in the Braves-Cardinals NLDS last October.

Duvall is still hitting better against left-handed pitchers (.368) than against right-handed pitchers (.192). The Braves wanted to use Duvall and Markakis in a straight platoon entering the season, but the Markakis' late arrival and the injuries have made that difficult to pull off. 

With Acuna out, the Braves need Duvall to be that other power bat from the right side of the plate. 

Duvall is also providing solid defense in all three outfield positions.

Listen to the Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves to start Robbie Erlin in Sunday's series finale in Miami

The Braves will give left-hander Robbie Erlin the start Sunday in the series finale in Miami

Bill Shanks

Braves new ace Max Fried pitches well again to snap 4-game losing streak

Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried with another strong start in the Braves win over Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks

Braves snap four-game losing streak beating Miami 2-1

The Atlanta Braves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna, Jr. heads to the injured list

The Braves have placed outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation

Bill Shanks

Max Fried talks about his Saturday start in Miami

Braves ace Max Fried talks about getting the start Saturday against the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks

Travis d'Arnaud talks about the Braves struggling rotation

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud breaks down the issues in the starting rotation

Bill Shanks

Braves lose as Wright struggles again

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright talks about his horrible third inning in Miami

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright struggles again as the Braves lose to the Marlins

Kyle Wright can't get an out in the fourth inning as the Braves rotation continues to struggle

Bill Shanks

Braves send Kyle Wright to the mound Friday in Miami

Bill Shanks talks about the Atlanta Braves before game one of the series in Miami against the first place Marlins

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright to pitch for the Braves Friday in Miami

The Braves need Kyle Wright to pitch well in the series opener against the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks