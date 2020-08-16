Adam Duvall's solo home run was a game-winner Saturday night. His homer in the 9th inning was the difference as the Braves won 2-1 in game two of the three-game series.

All three of Duvall's home runs have been solo shots, but he is still providing a power threat in the lineup.

This is a guy who could have opted out of the season. He's a diabetic, but Duvall has pushed forward wanting to help the Braves win another division title.

Duvall was acquired two years ago, but it wasn't until late last season when he really provided the Braves with great value. Even after not making the opening day 2019 roster, Duvall didn't complain. He went to Triple-A Gwinnett and hit 32 home runs in 369 at bats in the International League.

Then when Nick Markakis got hurt last summer, Duvall came up and hit 10 home runs in 120 at bats with Atlanta. He also had a big home run and drove in five runs in the Braves-Cardinals NLDS last October.

Duvall is still hitting better against left-handed pitchers (.368) than against right-handed pitchers (.192). The Braves wanted to use Duvall and Markakis in a straight platoon entering the season, but the Markakis' late arrival and the injuries have made that difficult to pull off.

With Acuna out, the Braves need Duvall to be that other power bat from the right side of the plate.

Duvall is also providing solid defense in all three outfield positions.

