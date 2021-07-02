Louisville Commit Daylen Lile Named Perfect Game HS Player of the Year

The Cardinals commit and hometown product has been named the top high school player in the country.

(Photo of Daylen Lile: Timothy D. Easley - Special to Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville baseball commit Daylen Lile has been named the 2021 Perfect Game/Rawlings National High School Player of the Year, Perfect Game announced Friday.

The star outfielder for Trinity (Ky.) here in Louisville had a monstrous and historic senior season. He logged an astounding .550/.680/1.413 slash line, along with 18 home runs, 60 RBIs, 11 doubles and 12 triples and 41 walks. In his 160 plate appearances, he struck out just seven times.

The 6-foot, 195-pound outfielder helped lead the Shamrocks to an overall record of 41-2, guided them to their first ever state baseball championship, and the No. 7 ranking in the country by MaxPreps. He also earned Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year and Kentucky's Mr. Baseball.

One of only a handful of prospects with a Perfect Game grade of 10, he is ranked as the No. 43 player in the nation according to Perfect Game, and part of a '21 Louisville recruiting class that ranks No. 7 in the nation.

While he has been committed to the Cardinals since he freshman year at Trinity, it is highly unlikely he ever dons a Louisville uniform. He is regarded as one of the top high school prospects in the 2021 MLB Draft class, with Baseball America ranking him as the No. 62 overall prospect, and MLB.com placing him at No. 80.

The draft will start on Sunday, July 11, and last through Tuesday, July 13. Day one consists of the First Round, Compensatory Round and Competitive Balance Round A, and will be start at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. Day two features rounds two through ten, as well as Competitive Balance Round B, and start at 1:00 p.m on MLB.com. Finally, day three will features rounds 11-20, will start at 12:00 p.m. and also stream on MLB.com

