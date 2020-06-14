Arizona Diamondbacks sign Danny Oriente to Free Agent Deal

After going undrafted in the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, University of Louisville senior outfielder Danny Oriente has signed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to the program's official Twitter page.

When MLB and the MLBPA agreed to reduce the 2020 iteration of the draft to just five rounds compared to the normal forty, it was included in the deal that all draft eligible players who go undrafted would be eligible to sign with organizations for a maximum of $20,000. Oriente is the first Louisville player to go this route.

Over the course of his collegiate career, the Downers Grove, IL native has a .324 batting average in 137 games played and 124 starts. He has three home runs, 106 RBI and 30 doubles over 429 at-bats, with 42 walks to boot.

Oriente was one of the most consistent pure hitters on the team during his time as a Cardinal. His .331 batting average in 2018 ranked third on the team, while his .332 mark in 2019 was the best. He also had a knack for doubles, driving in 10 in 2018 and leading the team with 17 in 2019.

Before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 season to be cancelled just one month into competition, he hit .268 with 1 home run, 16 RBI and a pair of doubles. He was also one of just three players to start all 17 games.

The Cardinals (13-4, 2-1) were ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the country (D1Baseball, Perfect Game) at the time of the season's cancellation. They had previously been tabbed as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and were also voted by league coaches as the favorite to win the ACC.

