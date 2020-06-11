Los Angeles Angels select Reid Detmers with No. 10 overall pick of 2020 MLB Draft

With the tenth overall pick in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim have selected University of Louisville junior left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers.

Detmers is Louisville's 85th MLB Draft selection under head coach Dan McDonnell's 14-year tenure as the head coach, and the sixth first round draft pick. He's the third highest-drafted player in Louisville history, behind LHP/1B Brendan McKay (No. 4 in 2017) and OF Corey Ray (No. 5 in 2016).

In three seasons as a Cardinal, the Chatham, IL. native has a career 3.20 ERA & 20-6 record in 30 starts & 41 total appearances. In 191.0 inning pitched, he has amassed 284 strikeouts, good for fourth in program history. Had the 2020 season not been cut short, he was in position to possibly break the career mark of 391 set by Brendan McKay.

Before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 season to be cancelled just one month into competition, Detmers posted a 3-0 record over four starts with a 1.23 ERA. He struck out 48 batters over 22.0 innings pitched, which was good for second in Division I and first among Power Five schools. He allowed only 16 hits, six walks and three earned runs. He was selected as a First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Detmers rose to prominence in 2019, and his sophomore campaign was arguably one of the best seasons in program history for a pitcher. He went 13-4 with a 2.78 ERA over 113.1 innings, striking out 167 batters in the process which set the Louisville single-season record. He was named ACC Pitcher of the Year and was given First-Team All-American honors from four publications.

Should Detmers sign with the Angels, the tenth overall pick has a slot value of $4,739,900.

The Cardinals (13-4, 2-1) were ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the country (D1Baseball, Perfect Game) at the time of the season's cancellation. They had previously been tabbed as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and were also voted by league coaches as the favorite to win the ACC.

