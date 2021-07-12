Padres select Lucas Dunn in Eighth Round of 2021 MLB Draft

The infielder/outfielder is the fifth Louisville Baseball player to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

(Photo of Lucas Dunn: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville infielder/outfielder Lucas Dunn has been selected by the San Diego Padres with the No. 250 overall pick in the eighth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He is the fifth Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following catcher Henry Davis, corner infielder Alex Binelas, second baseman Cooper Bowman and left-handed pitcher Michael Kirian. In Dan McDonnell's 15-year tenure as head coach, Dunn is Louisville's 92nd MLB Draft selection.

The Panama City Beach, Fla. native was a model of versatility and consistency throughout his Louisville career. Though his on base numbers dipped a bit in 2021, and he stayed almost exclusively at third base, his power numbers improved. He posted a slash line of .266/.358/.451, accompanied by three home runs, 31 RBIs, 36 strikeouts to 23 walks and 12 stolen bases.

In his first three years at Louisville, he had developed a reputation as a reliable on-base man at the top of the lineup, and one who could play shortstop, second base or center field. Combining his 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons, he had a batting average of .305 with just three homers and 36 RBIs, but 63 runs scored.

Should he sign with the Padres, the 250th overall pick has a slot value of $163,900. He would finish his Louisville career with a .290 batting average, nine home runs, 71 RBIs, 23 doubles, six triples, 65 walks, 28 stolen bases and 101 runs scored in 155 games and 110 starts.

