Louisville Pauses Team-Related Activities for Four Sports due to COVID-19

Louisville has temporarily suspended all team-related activities for the fall sports of men's and women's soccer, field hockey and volleyball after 29 members of the four teams tested positive for COVID-19, per a release from the University.

They did not release the names of those who have tested positive for the virus, nor how many were in each sport.

The school determined that the primary source of the positive tests had been traced primarily to an off-campus party. Multiple other teammates and student-athletes from other sports were potentially exposed to the virus as a result and remain in quarantine.

"Though all student-athletes have been well-educated about the dangers of social gatherings to themselves and to others, UofL leaders have again reinforced the necessity to adhere to state, local, and Center for Disease Control (CDC) medical guidelines and procedures for the health and safety of all," the release stated.

This is the third instance of a Louisville sport having to pause team-related activities due to COVID-19. The men's basketball program put a halt to voluntary workouts for two weeks back on July 7, as did the men's and women's swimming teams back on July 20.

The suspension of activities began on August 3, and the team members from the four sports programs who have not tested positive or been identified through contact tracing may be permitted to return to workouts on campus beginning August 10 pending testing results, per the release.

