Louisville Pauses Team-Related Activities for Four Sports due to COVID-19

Matthew McGavic

Louisville has temporarily suspended all team-related activities for the fall sports of men's and women's soccer, field hockey and volleyball after 29 members of the four teams tested positive for COVID-19, per a release from the University.

They did not release the names of those who have tested positive for the virus, nor how many were in each sport.

The school determined that the primary source of the positive tests had been traced primarily to an off-campus party. Multiple other teammates and student-athletes from other sports were potentially exposed to the virus as a result and remain in quarantine.

"Though all student-athletes have been well-educated about the dangers of social gatherings to themselves and to others, UofL leaders have again reinforced the necessity to adhere to state, local, and Center for Disease Control (CDC) medical guidelines and procedures for the health and safety of all," the release stated.

This is the third instance of a Louisville sport having to pause team-related activities due to COVID-19. The men's basketball program put a halt to voluntary workouts for two weeks back on July 7, as did the men's and women's swimming teams back on July 20.

The suspension of activities began on August 3, and the team members from the four sports programs who have not tested positive or been identified through contact tracing may be permitted to return to workouts on campus beginning August 10 pending testing results, per the release.

Other Sports

Eliminating negative plays an emphasis for Louisville offense

Cardinals ranked 24th in total offense and rushing offense last season

samdraut

Bryan Brown Striving for Overall Defensive Improvement in 2020

In his second year as the defensive coordinator for Louisville, Bryan Brown is hoping every unit of his defense can take a meaningful step forward.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Welcomes Return of Fall Camp

They might have had to wear masks and be socially distant at times, but the Louisville Cardinals were more than happy to bring on their first practice of the 2020 preseason.

Matthew McGavic

Confidence is Micale Cunningham's Biggest Improvement During Scott Satterfield's Tenure

Even with the physical strides that Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham has made between this & last year's fall camps, it's his confidence that has progressed more than anything else.

Matthew McGavic

Newcomers adding energy and competition for Louisville

Jeff Walz sees "spirited" one-on-one games during on-court workouts

samdraut

Schedule Change Alters Louisville's Game Plan for 2020 Season

With Louisville Football having their first two opponents removed from their schedule as a result of the ACC's new 10 + 1 model, it has a significant impact on how they will game plan for opponents going forward.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Not Experiencing Student-Athlete Pushback in Regards to Playing in 2020

Many programs across the nation have dealt with players opting out of the 2020 season due to issues related to health & safety practices or stances on racial injustice. Thanks to their approaches on both, Louisville is not one of them.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville officially announces addition of JUCO LB KJ Cloyd

KJ Cloyd, one of the top JUCO linebackers in the country, is now officially a Louisville Cardinal.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville focused on quality-driven workouts

Cardinals participating in final week of coach-led workouts prior to fall semester

samdraut

Louisville's Offensive Line Continues to Build Depth & Chemistry

The O-Line room for the Louisville Football program has taken significant strides over the last year and a half both in size and camaraderie. Offensive Coordinator Dwayne Ledford thinks they're just getting started.

Matthew McGavic