How the 2021 MLB Draft Affects Louisville's 2022 Roster

The 2021 MLB Draft is in the books, and several Cardinals are heading to the next level. So how does that impact Louisville baseball's roster for 2022?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the last decade and a half, the MLB Draft has been a testament to what Dan McDonnell has built at Louisville. Entering the 2021 iteration of the draft, out of the 96 former Cardinals to sign professional contracts after being chosen in the draft, 75 of them had come under his watch.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 MLB Draft, seven more Louisville baseball were given the opportunity to begin a professional career. Had the draft been its normal length of 40 rounds as opposed to the 20 it was the year due to COVID, and that number would almost certainly have increased.

Like every year, the draft has major ramifications to Louisville's roster for the proceeding season, and this year is no exemption. So how has it been impacted for the 2022 season?

Out of the seven players drafted, five were position players and two were pitchers. Obviously it goes without saying that losing Henry Davis and Alex Binelas impacts the lineup in the biggest way, especially in terms of power, but Cooper Bowman, Lucas Dunn and Luke Brown also leaves a solid chunk of Louisville's on base percentage departing, too.

As for the two pitchers leaving, Michael Kirian and Glenn Albanese, their departure means McDonnell will have another offseason of retooling the starting rotation. Especially when coupled with the graduation of pitchers Adam Elliott and Luke Smith - the only seniors on the roster.

But, that's not to say Louisville has been left without quality talent. As a result of a shortened draft, players like outfielder Levi Usher, infielder/outfielder Cam Masterman, utility man Jared Poland and left-handed pitchers Carter Lohman and Luke Seed, as well as catcher Ben Metzinger are all returning.

True to Louisville form under Coach McDonnell, several freshman showed flashes of brilliance. Christian Knapczyk could be the next great Cardinals shortstop, right-hander Kaleb Corbett was lights out in the first half of the season as the new closer, and first baseman Dalton Rushing put his power on display a few times.

Perhaps the biggest win for the program following the draft is the fact that they are retaining almost their entire '21 recruiting class. Out of their 18 signees from their No. 8 ranked class, only Trinity outfielder Daylen Lile was drafted.

As a result, the Cardinals will be bringing in a wealth of talent, including six prospects ranked inside the top 250 according to Perfect Game. It's a class that is headlined by Bardstown (Ky.) RHP Will Koger (No. 110 prospect) and Marist (Ill.) shortstop Noah Smith (No. 129 prospect).

The main knock against next season's team will be their youth, something that McDonnell has already admitted himself. It also doesn't help that second baseman Tim Borden II, right-handed pitcher Jack Perkins and outfielder Trey Leonard all entered the transfer portal. But in the same breath, it will be a roster that has loads of potential going forward.

