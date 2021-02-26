David Johnson Expected to Play vs. Duke

(Photo of David Johnson, Wendell Moore: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes to the floor of Cameron Indoor Stadium this weekend for a crucial late season matchup with Duke, they are expected to do so with one of their best players rejoining them.

During his pregame media availability, head coach Chris Mack revealed that sophomore guard David Johnson, who missed the Cardinals' last game due to a non-COVID related illness, returned to practice and is 'expected' to play against the Blue Devils.

"I do," Mack said when asked if he expected Johnson to play Saturday vs. Duke. "He is back, he practiced yesterday. He's feeling much better, and we expect him to be ready to go tomorrow."

Just two hours before tipoff vs. Notre Dame on Tuesday, the program announced that he was one of three players who were deemed unavailable for the contest. Louisville went on to win 69-57, and Mack said after the victory that Johnson was sick, but not with COVID-19.

"To be at a Dunkin Donuts drive thru to get my coffee, and my phone buzzes. I looked down and Fred Hina saying David has a temperature and achy and all this and I just, I don't know. It's wild, to say the least," Mack said Tuesday. "But they tested him for COVID and did a PCR test. He's negative, so that's a great thing."

Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists through 16 games this season. He scoring and assist marks are second on the team to Carlik Jones, while his rebounding numbers are third behind Jae'Lyn Withers and Samuell Williamson.

The Louisville native and Trinity alum was also a key part of the Cardinals' 70-65 win against the Blue Devils at the KFC Yum! Center back on Jan. 23. Johnson had 12 points and eight rebounds, and limited Duke's leading scorer Matthew Hurt as his primary defender in the second half.

Tipoff between Louisville and Duke is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.