Nationals select Michael Kirian in Sixth Round of 2021 MLB Draft

The left-handed pitcher is the fourth Louisville Baseball player to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

(Photo of Michael Kirian: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville left-handed pitcher Michael Kirian has been selected by the Washington Nationals with the No. 173 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He is the fourth Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following catcher Henry Davis, corner infielder Alex Binelas and second baseman Cooper Bowman. In Dan McDonnell's 15-year tenure as head coach, Kirian is Louisville's 91st MLB Draft selection.

The New Riegel, Oh. native was elevated to the starting rotation for the first time in his collegiate career, with mixed results. He posted an ERA of 2.91 over his first nine appearances, striking out 54 batters over 46.1 innings in the process.

But in his next three starts, he gave up 21 earned runs in 15.1 innings, eventually getting relegated back to the bullpen. He allowed just one earned run over his final four appearances and 6.2 innings, all out of the pen, bringing his season ERA to 4.80 with 75 strikeouts and 28 walks over 69.1 innings of work.

During the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, Kirian established a reputation as a light-out closer. He made a team-high 26 appearances with a team-low 1.69 ERA in 2019, accompanied by 42 strikeouts to only eight walks in 32.0 innings, resulting in a 3-1 record and five saves. In 2020, he made six appearances, earning a save each time, while not allowing a single earned run in 6.1 innings. He struck out 11 batters while only giving up two walks and a hit.

Should he sign with the Nationals, the 173rd overall pick has a slot value of $289,000. He would finish his Louisville career with a 4.46 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, .241 opponent's batting average and 144 strikeouts to 52 walks in 119.0 innings pitched, 63 appearances and 12 starts.

