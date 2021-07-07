Levi Usher 2021 MLB Draft Profile

The Louisville outfielder had a down year at the plate, but his speed and defense still makes him an intriguing 2021 MLB Draft prospect.

Prospect: Levi Usher

Position: Outfielder

School: Louisville

Year: Third-Year Sophomore

Bat/Throws: L/R

Height, Weight: 6-0, 210

Background

Born Jan. 25, 2000 (age 21). Lettering in both baseball and basketball at Fairfax (Iowa) Prairie High School, and had a very successful career on the diamond. He helped lead Prairie to a state title as a sophomore, hit .468 with 19 extra base hits and 37 stolen bases as a junior, then hit .381 with 17 extra base hits and 44 stolen bases as a senior.

He was named First Team All-State in his final two years in high school, and ranked as the No. 104 player in the Class of 2018 by Perfect Game. He was selected in the 37th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels, but declined and went the JUCO route.

Usher stuffed the stat sheet during his lone season at Kirkwood Community College. He hit .409 with three homers and 31 RBIs, stole 36 bases and scored 65 runs. After spending 2019 in JUCO, he committed and enrolled at Louisville.

In the shortened 2020 season, Usher had one of the hotter starts on the team. Playing in 16 of their 17 games, he put up a .411/.484/.571 slash line, along with two home runs, 10 RBIs, two doubles, seven walks and 11 stolen bases in 12 tries.

His 2021 saw a massive dip in production due to his struggles at the plate. He bat a paltry .216/.358/.306, with his batting average sitting above .300 for just four games. While he only had three home runs and 17 RBIs in 49 games and 35 starts, he did lead the team in stolen bases with 26 on 28 tries, including a school-record five vs. Murray State on Mar. 9.

Scouting Report

Strengths

Usher is one of the fastest players in the 2021 draft class. He finished the season with the 13th-most stolen bases in Division I baseball, and was 16th in swiped bags per game (0.53).

His speed translates well out in the outfield, and is an all-around good defensive asset. He has the range you want for a center fielder, and has good arm strength to boot.

Prior to the 2021 season, he had shown great ability with the bat in his hand. He could hit for plus contact, and had power potential at times.

Weaknesses

Usher struggled mightily at the plate in 2021. Not only did he bat just .216, but he struck out 47 times, or 35% of his at-bats. Take into account his stellar 2020 season, and his strikeout rate is still 32%.

When Usher did put the ball in play last season, it didn't go very far. Very few batted balls left the infield, and he regularly rolled over on pitches for groundouts.

