Louisville Outfielder Levi Usher Wins Gold Glove Award

Usher has been previously tabbed as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville centerfielder Levi Usher was named a winner of the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove award on Wednesday.

Usher was one of three outfielders selected to the nine-man team recognizing the top defensive players in the country. He is the third Louisville player to take home the defensive honor, joining Will Smith in 2016 and Devin Hairston in 2017.

The second Louisville player to win the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year award, Usher proved to be one of college baseball's best centerfielders this spring, creating a full highlight reel of elite defensive plays culminating in earning SportsCenter's No. 1 play for his home run robbery against Clemson on April 30.

The senior also hit .285 with 15 doubles, three triples and seven home runs while driving in 49 and scoring 53 times. Usher also led the ACC in stolen bases for the second consecutive season, swiping 36 bags for the sixth-highest single-season total in program history.

Usher helped the Cardinals to a 42-21-1 overall record this spring with the program's fifth ACC Atlantic Division title in seven full seasons and ninth Super Regional appearance.

(Photo of Levi Usher via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter