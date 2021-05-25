Louisville Outslugs Clemson in ACC Pool Play

The Cardinals and Tigers combined to hit eleven home runs, with Louisville launching seven for an ACC Baseball Championship record.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E CU 2 3 1 2 0 1 0 1 0 10 11 2 UL 2 2 2 3 1 4 0 1 X 15 18 1

W: Evan Webster (2-1), L: Mack Anglin (2-6)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kicking off pool play down at the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship, the Louisville baseball program outlasted Clemson in a record-setting barnburner, winning 15-10 in on Tuesday at Truist Field.

The Cardinals (28-21, 16-16 ACC) and Tigers (24-27, 16-20 ACC) combined to launch eleven home runs on the day-seven from Louisville and four from Clemson-setting a single-game record for the ACC Baseball Championship.

Designated hitter Ben Metzinger (3-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and catcher Henry Davis (2-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI) each had two home runs, and first baseman Alex Binelas (4-5, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 2B) had three homers. Binelas' three jacks tied the individual record for home runs in an ACC Baseball Championship game, while their seven combined homers set the team record.

The game got off to an electrifying start, as eight home runs and seventeen runs came in the game's first four innings, with the Cardinals taking an early 9-8 advantage.

Metzinger, who had no home runs and just four RBI on the season entering the game, hit two long balls with four RBI in his first three at-bats. Also during that four-inning stretch, Davis hit a pair of solo home runs, Binelas had a solo shot with an RBI double, and infielder Lucas Dunn (2-4, RBI) had a sacrifice fly.

Right-hander Kaleb Corbett (2.0 IP, 3 K, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 ER) made the first start of his collegiate career, and gave up his most earned runs of the season. Between him and left-handed reliever Evan Webster (2.0 IP, 2 K, 4 H, 3 ER), Clemson hit three home runs and drove in eight runs.

As the game progressed into the second half, the shootout started to turn in favor of Louisville. Shortstop Christian Knapczyk (1-4, RBI, SF) collected a sacrifice fly in the fifth, then in the sixth, Binelas smacked a three-run homer and outfielder Levi Usher (2-2, RBI, 2B) collected an RBI single.

While the Cardinals were padding their lead, southpaw reliever Carter Lohman (4.0 IP, 8 K, 3 H, 2 ER) was not only giving Louisville their best pitching performance of the day, but the best of the game, period. He tied his longest outing of his career, and set a new career-high in strikeouts.

Binelas struck his third homer of the day, a solo shot, in the eighth, and left-hander Michael Kirian (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) tossed a scoreless ninth to close the door on the Tigers and keep Louisville's NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Next up for Louisville, they'll play their second and final game in ACC Baseball Championship pool play, and face Georgia Tech. First pitch is slated for Thursday, May. 27 at 3:00pm EST, and will be televised on Bally Sports South & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

