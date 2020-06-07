Louisville Report
Reid Detmers' demeanor and curveball await MLB Draft

samdraut

Whether it’s the sweeping curveball or a demeanor that Dan McDonnell compares to a poker face, Reid Detmers has the interest of pro teams prior to the 2020 MLB Draft. The left-hander is projected as a first-round pick in a draft set to begin June 10.

Although he hasn’t played poker much, Detmers’ demeanor on the mound caused the Louisville baseball head coach to say he wouldn’t want to go up against the straight-faced pitcher in a card game. Detmers said his father taught him at a young age to stay poised.

Detmers’ composure on the mound can be an advantage at the professional level.

“I think it is going to help a lot, not showing emotion, not giving anybody the feel like they have an up on me,” Detmers said. “Not really letting people know what I am thinking.”

While his collected demeanor maybe an advantage, Detmers’ curveball is his greatest asset.

The breaking ball came natural for the Illinois native.

“I didn’t start throwing it until the freshman year of high school, but as soon as I started throwing it, I had good feel for it,” Detmers said. “I have always been able to throw it for a strike and put it wherever I want it. As I have gotten older it has gotten a little bit better, it has gotten a little more advanced.”

In a season cut short due to COVID-19, Detmers was as dominant as ever. He went 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 22 innings as a junior.

Last summer, he pitched for the USA Collegiate National Team after being named an All-American as a sophomore in 2019 as Louisville returned to the College World Series.

He has kept his arm fresh in the weeks leading up to the MLB Draft.

“I have a courtyard behind my house, so I have been able to play catch every day, long toss, throw short boxes, throw pens, that’s kind of how I have been getting my throwing in,” Detmers said. “I also have a little weight room set up in my house. I have been able to lift and throw.”

