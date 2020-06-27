Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville preserving through challenges in offseason

samdraut

Louisville men’s soccer has plans in place to prepare for a season that begins in two months. With its first game of the 2020 season scheduled for Aug. 27 against Florida Intentional (FIU), head coach John Michael Hayden has emphasized to his team the importance of being in the right spot physically and mentally.

Eight student-athletes are on campus participating in voluntary workouts with another group of players set to return in early July. The team’s final group is scheduled to arrive in late July.

Coaches aren’t allowed to provide individual instruction due to guidelines set by the NCAA, but Louisville’s performance staff have been crafting workouts for players.

“The team that takes care of itself most from an individual standpoint and shows up in the best condition, we really feel like that team will be the team that excels, especially early on,” Hayden said

Hayden said Aug. 10 is Louisville’s preseason date when all its roster should be back on campus. Louisville has exhibitions scheduled against UAB Aug. 16 and Indiana University Aug. 22.

Hayden is hopeful the season will start on schedule.

“Everything at this point is pointing to the fact that it will,” Hayden said. “The University has done a phenomenal job in terms of how we phase athletes back in.”

In Hayden’s first year as the program’s head coach in 2019, the Cardinals went 10-8-2 and reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Louisville continues to prepare for the 2020 season with the challenges caused by COVID-19.

“We are finding ways to preserve,” Hayden said. “I think we are in a good spot.”

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 RB Justin Johnson

The four-star prospect from Illinois includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville RB Javian Hawkins named a Second-Team Preseason All-American

Louisville running back Javian Hawkins has been named a 2020 Second-Team Preseason All-American by The Sporting News.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2021 SF Alex Fudge

The four-star prospect from Jacksonville is the latest to receive a scholarship offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 PG JD Davison

The five-star prospect from Alabama includes the Louisville men's basketball program in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period to August 31

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period for the fourth time, this time to August 31.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2022 point guards Dylan Andrews & Bruce Thornton

The Louisville men's basketball program has extended scholarship offers to two more Class of 2022 prospects, this time to point guards Dylan Andrews & Bruce Thornton.

Matthew McGavic

Returning to Louisville was No Easy Decision for Adam Elliott

Senior left-handed pitcher Adam Elliott will be returning for a fifth season with the Louisville Baseball program, but it was not a decision that he made lightly.

Matthew McGavic

Luke Smith's return to Louisville outweighed professional ball

Right-hander wants to compete for Friday night spot in the starting rotation

samdraut

Louisville offers Class of 2022 PF Jalen Washington

The five-star prospect from Gary, Indiana is the latest to officially receive an offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

John Michael Hayden growing in second year as head coach

Louisville reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament in head coach's first season

samdraut