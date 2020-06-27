Louisville preserving through challenges in offseason

Louisville men’s soccer has plans in place to prepare for a season that begins in two months. With its first game of the 2020 season scheduled for Aug. 27 against Florida Intentional (FIU), head coach John Michael Hayden has emphasized to his team the importance of being in the right spot physically and mentally.

Eight student-athletes are on campus participating in voluntary workouts with another group of players set to return in early July. The team’s final group is scheduled to arrive in late July.

Coaches aren’t allowed to provide individual instruction due to guidelines set by the NCAA, but Louisville’s performance staff have been crafting workouts for players.

“The team that takes care of itself most from an individual standpoint and shows up in the best condition, we really feel like that team will be the team that excels, especially early on,” Hayden said

Hayden said Aug. 10 is Louisville’s preseason date when all its roster should be back on campus. Louisville has exhibitions scheduled against UAB Aug. 16 and Indiana University Aug. 22.

Hayden is hopeful the season will start on schedule.

“Everything at this point is pointing to the fact that it will,” Hayden said. “The University has done a phenomenal job in terms of how we phase athletes back in.”

In Hayden’s first year as the program’s head coach in 2019, the Cardinals went 10-8-2 and reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Louisville continues to prepare for the 2020 season with the challenges caused by COVID-19.

“We are finding ways to preserve,” Hayden said. “I think we are in a good spot.”