LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville third baseman Ben Metzinger has been selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the No. 222 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He is the fourth Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following catcher Dalton Rushing, right-handed pitcher Jared Poland and left-handed pitcher Michael Prosecky. In Dan McDonnell's 16-year tenure as head coach, Metzinger is Louisville's 98th MLB Draft selection.

A local product from Trinity High School, Metzinger had a career year in 2022, and was a key component of Louisville's success. Starting all 64 games, he put up a slash line of .312/.427/.591 with 19 home runs, and led the team with 69 RBIs, 51 walks and 159 total bases. Not only did he rank in the top 15 in the ACC in walks, hits (84), home runs, RBIs and total bases, but his walk total was good for 10th-most in a single season in Louisville history.

An All-ACC Third Team and All-NCAA Louisville Regional Team selection, some of Metzinger's best work came in the postseason. In seven NCAA Tournament games this season, he hit 13-32 (.406) with two homers, seven RBI, three doubles and five walks.

Metzinger had found moderate success in his three previous years with the Cardinals, but usually found himself buried on the depth chart. He only played in 43 games during this time, but did hit .290 for five home runs and 22 RBIs. He had a hot start in 2020, batting .349 with two homers and eight RBIs in 11 games before COVID shut the season down.

Should he sign with the Brewers, the 222nd overall pick has a slot value of $204,300. He would finish his Louisville career with a .306/.414/.551 slash line, 24 home runs, 91 RBIs, 17 doubles, two triples, 65 walks and 13 stolen bases in 107 games and 88 starts.

(Photo of Ben Metzinger: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter