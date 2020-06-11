Louisville Report
Los Angeles Dodgers select Bobby Miller with No. 29 overall pick of 2020 MLB Draft

Matthew McGavic

With the twenty-ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, the Los Angeles Dodgers have selected University of Louisville junior right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller.

Miller is Louisville's 86th MLB Draft selection under head coach Dan McDonnell's 14-year tenure as the head coach. He is the seventh first round draft pick, with all coming in the last five drafts.

He is also the second Louisville player to be selected in the first round of this draft, as junior LHP Reid Detmers was selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 10 overall pick.

Eventually becoming a weekend rotation mainstay, the McHenry, IL native has a career 3.28 ERA and a 15-2 record in 41 total appearances and 25 starts. He has collected 175 strikeouts over 170.0 innings pitched, and held batters to a .199 batting average.

Before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 season to be cancelled just one month into competition, Miller posted a 2-0 record over four starts with a 2.313 ERA, striking out 34 batters over 23.1 innings pitched.

Miller had a hot start to his collegiate career, as he was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball and Perfect Game in 2018. He was also named a Third-Team All-ACC selection as a freshman.

The Cardinals (13-4, 2-1) were ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the country (D1Baseball, Perfect Game) at the time of the season's cancellation. They had previously been tabbed as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and were also voted by league coaches as the favorite to win the ACC.

