Louisville Athletes React to Indictment in Breonna Taylor Case
MatthewMcGavic
Over six months after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, charges have finally been brought forward in the case - albeit not the ones many were looking for.
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted just one of the three officers in the March 13 shooting of Taylor, a black woman killed inside her apartment by the Louisville Metro Police Department following a "no-knock" search warrant.
Former detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, whereas neither Detective Myles Cosgrove or Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly were indicted. A $15,000 cash bond was set for Hankison and a warrant issued for his arrest.
Over the summer, Taylor's death has been one of many events that have brought the subject of race relations in America out into the open and sparked a wide range of emotions -- from fear to sadness to outrage -- among people of all walks of life.
That includes current and former Louisville Cardinals, some of whom have taken to social media to express their feelings about the indictment. Here's a sampling of what they had to say:
Former men's basketball guard Donovan Mitchell
Former men's basketball forward Montrezl Harrell
Former men's basketball guard Russ Smith
Former women's basketball guard Angel McCoughtry
Men's basketball guard David Johnson
Former football defensive tackle G.G. Robinson
Football running back Javian Hawkins
Men's basketball center Aidan Igiehon
Former football tight end Keith Towbridge
Former men's basketball forward Ray Spalding. This was also retweeted by former men's basketball guard Darius Perry
Former men's basketball center Steven Enoch
Former women's basketball forward Myisha Hines-Allen
Former football offensive tackle Mekhi Becton
Former women's basketball guard Jazmine Jones
Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi
(Photo of Breonna Taylor Memorial: Cara Owsley/The Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
