Louisville Athletes React to Indictment in Breonna Taylor Case

MatthewMcGavic

Over six months after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, charges have finally been brought forward in the case - albeit not the ones many were looking for.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted just one of the three officers in the March 13 shooting of Taylor, a black woman killed inside her apartment by the Louisville Metro Police Department following a "no-knock" search warrant.

Former detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, whereas neither Detective Myles Cosgrove or Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly were indicted. A $15,000 cash bond was set for Hankison and a warrant issued for his arrest.

Over the summer, Taylor's death has been one of many events that have brought the subject of race relations in America out into the open and sparked a wide range of emotions -- from fear to sadness to outrage -- among people of all walks of life.

That includes current and former Louisville Cardinals, some of whom have taken to social media to express their feelings about the indictment. Here's a sampling of what they had to say:

Former men's basketball guard Donovan Mitchell

Former men's basketball forward Montrezl Harrell

Former men's basketball guard Russ Smith

Former women's basketball guard Angel McCoughtry

Men's basketball guard David Johnson

Former football defensive tackle G.G. Robinson

Football running back Javian Hawkins

Men's basketball center Aidan Igiehon

Former football tight end Keith Towbridge

Former men's basketball forward Ray Spalding. This was also retweeted by former men's basketball guard Darius Perry

Former men's basketball center Steven Enoch

Former women's basketball forward Myisha Hines-Allen

Former football offensive tackle Mekhi Becton

Former women's basketball guard Jazmine Jones

Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi

(Photo of Breonna Taylor Memorial: Cara Owsley/The Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

