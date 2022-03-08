Skip to main content

Louisville Holds Off TCU in Midweek Showdown

The Cardinals capture a victory in their first matchup against a ranked team this season.
123456789RHE

No. 21 TCU

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

4

0

8

8

1

UL

0

2

0

1

5

1

0

0

X

9

13

0

W: Jared Poland (1-1), L: Cam Brown (2-1), S Michael Prosecky (3)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Taking on their first ranked opponent of the 2022 season, the Louisville baseball program took advantage of a strong start from both the mound and the batters box, holding on for dear life against No. 15 TCU to come away with a 9-8 victory Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (9-3) extended out to a 9-0 lead over the first six innings, but struggled to put away the Horned Frogs (8-4) down the stretch. Louisville allowed TCU to plate eight runs in the seventh and eight innings, having to cycle through seven bullpen arms to secure the win.

Ben Bianco (2-4, 2 RBI, 3B), Levi Usher (2-3, 2 RBI, BB) and Logan Beard (2-3, 2 RBI, BB) all had two hit and two RBI days, while Jack Payton (3-5, 3 R) had another three hit day. Rushing (1-5, HR) and Masterman (1-5, RBI) also drove in runs.

Right-hander Jared Poland (6.0 IP, 7 K, 2 BB, 2 H, 0 ER) had a great start on the mound for the Cardinals. He set the tone early by retiring the first six batters he faced, eventually setting a career-high in inning pitched while tying his high in strikeouts.

Louisville struck first in the midweek affair, putting up a pair of runs in the second inning courtesy of RBI singles from Ben Bianco and Logan Beard. Beard would add another RBI single two innings later.

The Cardinals then blew the game wide open in the fifth, putting up a five-spot. Rushing launched a 392-foot home run, Bianco added an RBI triple, Masterman collected an RBI single, and Usher did the same while also scoring on a wild pitch. Usher also had an RBI groundout in the sixth.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When Poland exited the game for Louisville, TCU jumped all over the pitching change, plating four runs in the seventh. Right-hander Seamus Barrett (0.1 IP, 1 BB, 3 H, 4 ER) gave up a bases loaded single, was replaced by left-hander Evan Webster (0.2 IP, 1 H), who then allowed a run on a wild pitch and a two-run double.

Things didn't get much better for the Cardinals pitching staff in the eighth. They surrendered another four-spot to the Horned Frogs, and needed five pitchers to get three outs.

Left-hander Luke Seed (0.1 IP, 2 BB, 2 ER) and right-hander Cam Robinson (0.1 IP, 1 BB, 1 ER) got the first two outs, lefty Garrett Schmeltz (1 BB, 1 ER) and righty Kaleb Corbett (1 H) were both pulled without recording an out, with southpaw Michael Prosecky (1.1 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 1 H) securing the last out.

Fortunately, the final frame had very little drama, as Prosecky only allowed a single base runner and tossed a pair of strikeouts to secure the win and the save.

Next up for Louisville, they'll kick off their three-game weekend series against Michigan. First pitch is slated for Friday, Mar. 11 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Michael Prosecky: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

XHFdE77Q
Other Sports

Louisville Holds Off TCU in Midweek Showdown

By Matthew McGavic38 seconds ago
USATSI_15405285_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By Matthew McGavic4 hours ago
USATSI_17445110_168388606_lowres
Football

Watch: Louisville OC Lance Taylor Talks Start of Spring Practice

By Matthew McGavic6 hours ago
bdpDk3Rg
Other Sports

7th Inning Stretch: Uptick in Competition (Week 4)

By Matthew McGavic10 hours ago
474B775F-68BF-46A6-A1CC-EF75CFB1B29C
Football

Jacksonville State Transfer S Nicario Harper Commits to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic21 hours ago
USATSI_17585507_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Holding Out Hope for 'Magical' ACC Tournament Run

By Matthew McGavic22 hours ago
USATSI_17723174_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Watch: Mike Pegues, Jarrod West Preview Georgia Tech

By Matthew McGavicMar 7, 2022
USATSI_16734618_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville WR Braden Smith Arrested, Charged With Assault

By Matthew McGavicMar 7, 2022