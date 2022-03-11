Louisville Claims Series Opener vs. Michigan, Game Two Suspended

The Cardinals took game one of a scheduled doubleheader, with game two having to be suspended due to weather.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UM 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 8 0 UL 0 0 2 1 0 1 1 0 X 5 8 2

W: Tate Kuehner (3-0), L: Cameron Weston (1-1), Michael Prosecky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of their big midweek victory against TCU, the Louisville baseball program carried that momentum into their weekend series against Michigan, capturing the series opener 5-3 Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The afternoon was originally scheduled to be a doubleheader, but inclement wintry weather caused game two to have to be suspended after four innings, with Michigan (7-6) leading 13-4. First pitch for the resumption of the game and series finale is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Mar. 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Left-hander Tate Kuehner (6.0 IP, 5 K, 2 BB, 4 H, 2 ER) put up another quality start for the Cardinals (10-3), only allowing one run in the first six innings of his outing - a leadoff solo home run in the second inning - and going six innings deep for his second start in a row.

Louisville responded by plating a pair of runs in the third to take the lead, one coming off an RBI triple from Christian Knapczyk (1-4, RBI, 3B) and the other courtesy of a Cam Masterman (1-3, RBI, 2B SF) sacrifice fly.

Logan Beard (2-4, RBI, 2B) and Levi Usher (3-4, RBI, 2 2B) also added RBI doubles in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively, and Dalton Rushing (1-2, HR, RBI) smacked a 442-foot solo home run in the seventh.

Kuehner would be pulled in favor of right-hander Ryan Hawks (1.2 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 2 H) after he allowed a leadoff single in the seventh, then a fielding error would directly lead to a pair of runs for Michigan in the frame.

Right-hander Kaleb Corbett (0.1 IP) then entered in the eighth to pitch the final out of that frame after Hawks had worked himself into a jam, then left-hander Michael Prosecky (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 H) twirled a scoreless ninth to secure the save.

(Photo of Christian Knapczyk: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

