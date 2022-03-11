Skip to main content

Louisville Claims Series Opener vs. Michigan, Game Two Suspended

The Cardinals took game one of a scheduled doubleheader, with game two having to be suspended due to weather.
123456789RHE

UM

0

1

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

3

8

0

UL

0

0

2

1

0

1

1

0

X

5

8

2

W: Tate Kuehner (3-0), L: Cameron Weston (1-1), Michael Prosecky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of their big midweek victory against TCU, the Louisville baseball program carried that momentum into their weekend series against Michigan, capturing the series opener 5-3 Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The afternoon was originally scheduled to be a doubleheader, but inclement wintry weather caused game two to have to be suspended after four innings, with Michigan (7-6) leading 13-4. First pitch for the resumption of the game and series finale is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Mar. 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Left-hander Tate Kuehner (6.0 IP, 5 K, 2 BB, 4 H, 2 ER) put up another quality start for the Cardinals (10-3), only allowing one run in the first six innings of his outing - a leadoff solo home run in the second inning - and going six innings deep for his second start in a row.

Louisville responded by plating a pair of runs in the third to take the lead, one coming off an RBI triple from Christian Knapczyk (1-4, RBI, 3B) and the other courtesy of a Cam Masterman (1-3, RBI, 2B SF) sacrifice fly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Logan Beard (2-4, RBI, 2B) and Levi Usher (3-4, RBI, 2 2B) also added RBI doubles in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively, and Dalton Rushing (1-2, HR, RBI) smacked a 442-foot solo home run in the seventh.

Kuehner would be pulled in favor of right-hander Ryan Hawks (1.2 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 2 H) after he allowed a leadoff single in the seventh, then a fielding error would directly lead to a pair of runs for Michigan in the frame.

Right-hander Kaleb Corbett (0.1 IP) then entered in the eighth to pitch the final out of that frame after Hawks had worked himself into a jam, then left-hander Michael Prosecky (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 H) twirled a scoreless ninth to secure the save.

(Photo of Christian Knapczyk: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

4E76ED49-2442-496E-B175-008A826B2CEB
Football

Louisville Cracks Top Eight for '23 OL Trevor Lauck

By Matthew McGavic3 hours ago
USATSI_16911790_168388606_lowres
Football

From The Pink Seats: 2021 Season in Review, Part 8 w/ Scott Satterfield

By Matthew McGavic7 hours ago
USATSI_17838643_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Men's Basketball Head Coach Hot Board 2.0

By Matthew McGavic12 hours ago
USATSI_17700679_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Mike Pegues Reflects on Season, Unsure of Post-Louisville Future

By Matthew McGavicMar 10, 2022
kfc-yum-center039*1024xx3600-2029-0-219
Basketball

Louisville's Season is Over. Now What Happens?

By Matthew McGavicMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17863811_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Mike Pegues, Louisville Players Said After 51-50 Loss vs. Virginia

By Matthew McGavicMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17863078_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Falls to Virginia in ACC Tournament

By Matthew McGavicMar 10, 2022
USATSI_15697512_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Virginia | ACC Tournament Second Round

By Matthew McGavicMar 9, 2022