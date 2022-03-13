Louisville Splits Doubleheader vs. Michigan to Clinch Series

The Cardinals move to 11-4 on the year with the series win over the Wolverines.

Game Two

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UM 2 0 10 1 1 1 0 1 0 16 11 1 UL 0 1 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 7 11 3

W: Will Koger (0-1), L: Connor O'Halloran (1-2)

Game Three

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UM 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 1 UL 3 2 1 2 1 0 2 2 X 13 15 0

W: Riley Phillips (2-0), L: Jacob Denner (1-2)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two days removed from taking their series opener against Michigan, the Louisville baseball program split a rescheduled doubleheader Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium, falling 16-7 in game two but responding 13-1 in the rubber match to clinch the series.

The doubleheader was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, but game two had to suspended midway through the contest due to snow. The Cardinals (11-4) claimed the opener of the series 5-3, with the Wolverines (8-7) jumping out to a 13-4 lead in game two before being suspended after the fourth inning.

True freshman Will Koger (2.0 IP, 1 K, 3 BB, 3 H, 5 ER) struggled in just the second start of his young career. He surrendered a pair of runs in the opening frame of game two, then was pulled in the third after loading the bases with no outs.

To be fair to Koger, and the next three relief pitchers that followed him, they had to deal with unplayable conditions. Snow began lightly falling at first pitch, but then turned into consistant snowfall when the third inning started. Michigan took advantage of the conditions, putting up a whopping 10 runs in the third and one in the fourth.

While Louisville was unable to throw strikes, their inability to track and field the ball meant just six of the 11 snow runs were charged to Cam Robinson (0.0 IP, 2 BB, 1 H, 4 ER, Carson Liggitt (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 1 ER) and Jacob Ferris (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER).

Even after game two resumed on Sunday, the Wolverines still added three more runs to their ledger. Kade Grundy (2.0 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER), and Kyle Walter (1.0 IP, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) each gave up earned runs, with Garrett Schmeltz (2.0 IP, 2 K, 1 H) being the lone pitcher to not surrender one.

Christian Knapczyk (2-4, 3B), Jack Payton (2-3, BB) and Tyeler Hawkins (2-4, 2 RBI, 3B) had two-hit games, with Hawkins also driving in multiple runs. Knapczyk, Hawkins and Ben Metzinger (1-3, BB, 3B) each struck triples in the game as well.

Louisville got a much better pitching start in the rubber match of the series, with Riley Phillips (6.0 IP, 9 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 1 ER) having the best outing of his young career. The sophomore left-hander set a career high in both innings pitched and strikeouts, while only allowing an RBI sacrifice bunt in the second inning.

Offensively, the Cardinals had their best performance of the weekend in the finale, scoring in every inning but the sixth including five crooked number innings.

Louisville launched five home runs in the rubber match alone, including two from Metzinger (2-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI). Cam Masterman (2-3, HR, RBI), Levi Usher (3-5, HR, 4 RBI, 3B) and Isaac Humphrey (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB) added long balls as well.

Knapczyk (3-4, RBI, 2 2B) and Payton (3-4, RBI) also had three-hit games in the finale, along with Usher.

Jared Poland (1.0 IP, 1 K), Ben Wiegman (1,0 IP, 2 K) and Adam Dowler (1.0 IP, 1 H) each threw an inning of work out of the bullpen, combining to keep the Wolverines off the board and secure the series.

Next up for Louisville, they'll play a pair of midweek games with Northern Kentucky up first. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Mar. 15 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 AM.

