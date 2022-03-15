Louisville Downs Northern Kentucky in Midweek Matchup

The Cardinals started their long week on the right foot, taking down the Norse behind hot bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E NKU 0 4 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 8 12 4 UL 2 4 2 0 1 1 2 0 X 12 17 0

W: Evan Webster (1-0), L: Nick Noble (1-1), S: Kaleb Corbett (1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Playing in their first of five games this week at Jim Patterson Stadium, the Louisville baseball program got the long week started off on a good note, taking down Northern Kentucky 12-8 on Tuesday.

Like they have all season long up to this point, the Cardinals (12-4) swung hot bats in their midweek affair against the Norse (5-10). It was their most well-rounded offensive output on the young season, with seven players collecting at least two hits and an RBI. In total, eight of the 10 batters had base hits, and all nine starters drove in runs.

Cam Masterman (3-5, 3 RBI) led the charge offensively, striking a team-high in RBI, with him and Jack Payton (3-5, RBI, 2B) having three-hit days.

Ben Metzinger (2-4, HR, RBI, BB), Christian Knapczyk (2-4, HR, RBI) and Isaac Humphrey (2-4, HR, RBI, BB) all launched solo home runs, with Metzinger's being his eighth of the season.

As good as the hitting was for Louisville, the pitching left a lot to be desired. Starter Seamus Barrett (2.1 IP, 4 K, 2 BB, 5 H, 5 ER) struggled in his third start of the year, with the left-hander posting his shortest start of the season and lowest strikeout total in a start.

Subsequent relievers Evan Webster (2.2 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) and Ryan Hawks (2.0 IP, 1 K, 2 H, 1 ER) did a good job eating up the middle innings following Barrett's exit, but even they both gave up a run each.

Northern Kentucky made things very interesting in the eighth. Carter Lohman (0.1, 2 H, 1 HBP, 1 ER) entered to start the frame, but surrendered a run and was pulled with two men on base and one out.

Kaleb Corbett (1.2 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 1 H) took over, loaded the bases with a walk, but then tossed a pair of strikeouts to get out of the jam. He would follow that up by pitching a scoreless ninth to earn his first save of the year.

Next up for Louisville, they'll play their second midweek game of the week with a matchup against Bellarmine. First pitch is slated for Wednesday, Mar. 16 at 11:00 a.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 AM.

(Photo of Jack Payton: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter