Louisville Outslugs Notre Dame in ACC Opener

The Cardinals take down the No. 1 team in the country in a barnburner of a series opener.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Facing No. 1 Notre Dame in a three-game series to kickoff ACC play, the Louisville baseball program came out on the winning end of a slugfest on Friday, taking the the series opener 16-11 at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Eight of the nine starters for the Cardinals (14-4) collected both a base hit and an RBI, with seven of them having multiple of either. Facing a Fighting Irish (12-2) pitching staff that had not given up more than five runs in a single game up to this point, Louisville had two separate innings where they plated five runs.

Dalton Rushing (1-5, 3 RBI, 2B, BB) and Levi Usher (1-5, HR, 3 RBI) each had three RBI days, with Jack Payton (3-5, 2 RBI, 2 2B, BB) and Logan Beard (3-5, 2 RBI, 2B) also tallying three hits. Usher and Cam Masterman (2-4, HR, 2 BB) both launched home runs in the conference opener as well.

Tate Kuehner (3.0 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 6 H, 4 ER), who had allowed only four earned runs in his first four starts on the season, matched that total in his start against Notre Dame. Ryan Hawks (3.0 IP, 3 K, 6 H, 4 ER) also struggled as the first pitcher out of the bullpen.

Fortunately, Louisville's relief pitching was able to rebound a touch down the stretch. Kaleb Corbett (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) did work himself into a jam, but he got out of it with minimal damage. Garrett Schmeltz (1.0 IP, HBP) and Michael Prosecky (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) also added a pair of shutdown innings to the Cardinals' ledger.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their weekend series against Notre Dame with game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Mar. 19 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

