Late Inning Surge Lifts Louisville Over Notre Dame to Clinch Series

The Cardinals take the series over the No. 1 team in the country.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E #1 ND 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 5 0 UL 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 X 8 8 1

W: Evan Webster (2-0), L: Ryan McLinskey (0-1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day removed from plating 27 combined runs in their series opener vs. No. 1 Notre Dame, the Louisville baseball program used a strong pitching start and a late inning surge to come out on top, winning 8-1 Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium to clinch the three-game series.

The Cardinals (15-4) and the Fighting Irish (12-3) found themselves in a pitcher's duel through the first six and a half innings, until Christian Knapczyk (1-3, 2B, BB) broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a wild pitch.

Notre Dame responded in the top of the eighth with a solo home run to tie the game, but then Louisville blew the game open in the bottom of the frame with a seven-spot.

Logan Beard (2-3, RBI, BB) collected an RBI on a fielder's choice to get the surge started, Ben Bianco (1-4, HR, 4 RBI) launched his second career grand slam, then Ben Metzinger (2-5, HR, 2 RBI) smacked a two-run home run for his ninth of the season.

Making his fourth pitching start of the year, Jared Poland posted yet another solid performance, setting career-highs in both innings pitched and strikeouts. He has not given up an earned run since Feb. 26 vs. Dartmouth, and now sports a season ERA of 0.90.

Ben Wiegman (0.1 IP, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) got the early pull after giving up the solo home run to tie the game, but that was followed up scoreless relief outing by Evan Webster (1.2 IP, 1 K, 1 H, 0 ER) to earn the save.

Next up for Louisville, they'll go for the sweep over Notre Dame in the series finale. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Mar. 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Logan Beard: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

