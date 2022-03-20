Humphrey's Homer Secures Louisville Sweep vs. Notre Dame

The go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth gave the Cardinals a sweep over the top-ranked Fighting Irish to kick off ACC play.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E #1 ND 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 0 5 7 1 UL 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 X 7 8 2

W: Kyle Walter (1-0), L: Jack Brannigan (0-1), S: Michael Prosecky (6)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Having already clinched their series against No. 1 Notre Dame, the Louisville baseball program put a cherry on top of their weekend in the series finale, winning 7-5 Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium to complete the sweep.

With two outs in the eighth inning and trailing 5-4, Isaac Humphrey (1-4, HR, 3 RBI) launched a go-ahead three-run home run to right center field to complete the late rally and secure the sweep.

The Fighting Irish came into the series (12-4, 2-3 ACC) having allowed only 29 runs in their 13 games played on the year. In their first games of ACC play, the Cardinals (16-4, 3-0 ACC) put up 31 runs in only three games.

Louisville got another solid outing on the mound out of Riley Phillips (6.0 IP, 4 K, 3 BB, 6 H, 2 ER), only surrendering a pair of runs in the fourth. It marked his second straight quality start, and he set a new career-high in innings pitched in the process.

While the Cardinals did crack the scoreboard first thanks to a wild pitch that scored Ben Metzinger (1-2, 2 BB), they largely struggled against Notre Dame starter Austin Temple, seeing just seven runners get on base during his five inning outing.

It was not until the sixth inning after Temple was pulled that Louisville jumped back in front, plating three runs in the frame. Levi Usher (1-3, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) smacked a two RBI double, which was then followed up but an RBI base hit from Logan Beard (1-3, RBI, BB).

Not to be outdone, the Irish put up a three-spot in the next inning retake the lead. Phillips was pulled after allowing a leadoff single, Kade Grundy got an early exit, then Garrett Schmeltz (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 H) followed him.

Fortunately, Schmeltz was able to stop the bleeding and not given up an earned run, which was then followed by scoreless innings from both Michael Prosecky (1.0 IP, 1 K) and Kyle Walter (1.0 IP, 1 K) to help hold off Notre Dame and secure the sweep..

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their 18-game home-stand with a midweek showdown against Lipscomb. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Mar. 22 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Ben Metzinger: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

