Louisville Dominates Boston College to Complete Sweep

The Cardinals are the lone team in the ACC that is undefeated in league play.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E #15 UL 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 9 2 15 12 0 BC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 5 0

W: Riley Phillips (3-0), L: Mason Pelio (1-2)

BRIGHTON, Mass. - With their weekend series at Boston College already clinched in their favor, the Louisville baseball program finished what they started, winning the series finale 15-1 Sunday to complete the three-game sweep.

The Cardinals (19-5, 6-0) have now won 16 of their last 18 since starting the season at 3-3, and are the only ACC team that is undefeated in league play. With Virginia's loss to Wake Forest today, every other team in the ACC has at least two losses in conference play.

Dalton Rushing (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB) got the scoring started by crushing a two-run home run in the opening frame, then Jack Payton (2-4, 2 RBI, 2B) followed that up by collecting a bases loaded single in the third that plated a pair of runs. The Louisville bats were pretty quiet for the next four innings, but then they absolutely exploded in the penultimate inning.

The Cardinals put the nail in the Eagles' coffin with authority in the eighth, plating nine runs in the frame. Cam Masterman (2-4, HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB) launched a three-run homer (and a two-run double in the ninth), Christian Knapczyk (1-3, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 BB) struck a two-run double, Ben Metzinger (2-5, RBI, BB) and Isaac Humphrey (2-4, RBI) collected RBI singles, Logan Beard (0-3, RBI) drew a bases loaded HBP and Payton scored on a wild pitch.

Once again, Louisville got another dominant start from Riley Phillips (7.0 IP, 7 K, 2 BB, 3 H, 0 ER). The left-hander allowed only five batters to reach base during his seven shutout innings and set a new career-high in innings pitched, en route to posting his third consecutive quality start.

The bullpen did run into some hiccups trying to close out the game, but did so without any major damage being done. Ben Wiegman (1.0 IP, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) allowed Boston College to break the shutout in his one inning of work, then Adam Dowler (0.1 IP, 1 BB, HP) and Alex Galvan (0.2 IP, 1 K, 1 H) had to split reps in the ninth.

Next up for Louisville, they'll stay on the road and head to Western Kentucky for a midweek showdown. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Mar. 29 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be streamed on Facebook Live and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Kaleb Corbett: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

