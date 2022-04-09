Metzinger, Louisville Walks Off North Carolina in Extras to Even Series

The Cardinals' series against the Tar Heels now heads to the rubber match thanks to Metzinger's walk-off home run.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E #20 UNC 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 0 2 0 8 9 3 #4 UL 0 0 0 5 1 1 1 0 0 1 9 13 1

W: Michael Prosecky (2-0), L: Davis Palermo (1-1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program might have dropped their series opener against North Carolina, but they were able to respond in game two, winning 9-8 in ten innings Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

In Louisville's first batter of extra innings, Ben Metzinger (3-5, HR, RBI, 2B, BB) took a 3-2 pitch and launched it 384 feet to left field for a walk-off solo home run and even up the series.

The Cardinals' (22-8, 8-3 ACC) three-game series against the Tar Heels (21-10, 7-7 ACC) now heads to the rubber match, where Louisville sports a 17-7 record in ACC series since joining the league. They are 0-1 this season in rubber matches, dropping the finale at Pitt last weekend.

Louisville was an out away from winning the game in regulation. Isaac Humphrey dropped what would have been the game-ending flyout deep in right field, but dropped it, allowing UNC to plate a pair runs to tie the game at eight a piece.

North Carolina struck first again in game two, but starting pitcher Jared Poland (6.0 IP, 10 K, 3 BB, 5 H, 3 ER) put together a much better outing than Tate Kuehner did the day before. He allowed only a two-run home run in the second and a RBI single in the third, matched a career-high in strikeouts, and posted his fifth straight start of six innings or more.

Louisville broke out the fireworks in the fourth inning with a pair of home runs.. They broke the shutout with a Dalton Rushing (2-5, HR, RBI) solo shot for his second of the weekend, then jumped in front of North Carolina courtesy of a Ben Bianco (2-4, HR, 5 RBI) grand slam.

The Cardinals also got an RBI single from Humphrey (1-2, RBI, 3 BB) in the fifth, as well as a score on a wild pitch in the sixth, which later proved to be some much needed insurance.

The Tar Heels launched a three-run home run in the seventh to make it a one-run game, and chased relievers Garrett Schmeltz (0.1 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 2 ER) and Ryan Hawks (0.1 IP, 1 K, 2 H, 1 ER) out before Michael Prosecky (3.1 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 2 H) came in to pitch out of the seventh inning jam.

Bianco added another RBI in the bottom of the seventh, then Prosecky nearly had a clean outing until Humphrey's error tied the game and forced extra innings.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their weekend series against North Carolina with game three. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Apr. 10 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Ben Metzinger, Christian Knapczyk via University of Louisville Athletics)

