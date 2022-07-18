Skip to main content

Dodgers select Dalton Rushing in Second Round of 2022 MLB Draft

The catcher is the first Louisville baseball player to be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville catcher Dalton Rushing has been selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He is the first Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft. In Dan McDonnell's 16-year tenure as head coach, Rushing is Louisville's 95th MLB Draft selection, and the 33rd in the first five rounds. He is also the sixth Louisville player to be drafted by the Dodgers in the McDonnell era, and third catcher following J.J. Ethel (2011) and their current starter Will Smith (2016).

Taking over as the full-time catcher after Henry Davis was taken at No. 1 overall last year, Rushing turned in one of the best power-hitting seasons in Louisville history. In 64 games and 63 starts, he posted a .310/.470/.686 slash line along with 23 home runs, 62 RBIs, 16 doubles and 50 walks.

The Brighton, Tenn. native ranked in the top 10 in the ACC in walks, HBPs, home runs, on base percentage and runs (68), and came within striking distance of the Louisville single-season home run record of 25, set by Chris Dominguez in 2009.

Rushing was named a Second-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, and a Third-Team All-American by the ABCA and Perfect Game. He was also a Second-Team All-ACC selection, with Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada named the First-Team catcher.

It's a remarkable season that speaks to his overall development given the little amount of playing time he saw over the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Over those two years, he saw action in just 38 games and hit .269 with five homers and 20 RBI.

Should he sign with the Dodgers, the 40th overall pick has a slot value of $1,950,000. He would finish his Louisville career with a .298/.442/.630 slash line, 28 home runs, 82 RBIs, 22 doubles, 62 walks and 84 runs scored in 102 games

(Photo of Dalton Rushing: Chris Jones - USA TODAY Sports)

