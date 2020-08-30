Sean Moth details his favorite moments as Louisville PA announcer

When you've been in the public address business as long as Sean Moth has, you create a ton of memories over the years to the point where you can't even begin to point out your favorite ones.

"That's a great question, I get posed that all the time," Moth said in a teleconference when asked what some of his favorite moments were during his 21 years as the Louisville PA announcer. He resigned from the position on Friday, but will remain the play-by-play man for baseball radio broadcasts.

Two of the first memories that popped into his head was men's basketball program's 2013 national championship run and the baseball program's five trips to the College World Series. Moth said he's been blessed to be associated with a high caliber program such as Louisville.

"I could be the worst radio or PA announcer in the world, but if the teams are good I'm gonna ride their coattails," he said. "That's what I've had the pleasure and honor of doing here at Louisville."

As far as individual games go, Moth points out Game 3 of the 2007 Super Regional against Oklahoma State when the baseball team clinched their first ever trip to Omaha, Neb. behind a 20-2 thrashing of the Cowboys.

He also singles out the men's soccer program's first ever trip to the Elite Eight, when the No. 1 ranked Cards defeated the No. 8 UCLA Bruins, 4-5 at Cardinal Park back in 2010 in the midst of a snowstorm.

"I stood on the rooftop of the pressbox at Cardinal Park and broadcast that game to what could have been 8 or 8,000 people on the web, I didn't know," he said. "I was just talking about a soccer game, and it was an epic battle. It was a historic day for the program."

Moth had done some reflecting over the few days prior to the official announcement of his resignation. He noted how fun it was that his last call at the KFC Yum! Center was Keith Oddo's senior night three-pointer, and how he was grateful of other opportunities outside of Louisville Athletics - such as being the emcee for Muhammad Ali's memorial service.

But lastly, he said he would be remiss if he didn't mention the last game at Freedom Hall. As many fans know by now, Louisville closed out the historic gymnasium by defeating No. 1 Syracuse 78-68 on Mar. 6 2010 thanks to a riveting performance from Kyle Kuric.

"I don't know that there's ever been another experience like that," he said. "The electricity in that building is something that will never be repeated.

